Cannabis Stash Box Producer Kulbi And NMBL Team Up Expanding Marijuana Accessories Offering On Amazon.com

Kulbi has signed an exclusive deal to officially be the only seller worldwide to now carry the NMBL GO.

This new partnership will help to expand Kulbi's offerings on its storefront, and bring forth new opportunities for those on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) buying products to store their cannabis.

Philip Li, CEO for Kulbi, stated: "Partnering up with NMBL's bold and fresh designs for their joint cases is a big milestone for Kulbi. As we expand our range of products, we are always actively seeking for like-minded companies to partner with and NMBL perfectly fits the mold."

Echoing his sentiments, Pierre Cléroux, president of NMBL Products, continued, "We are incredibly excited to partner Kulbi, one of the dominant players in the ecommerce space for cannabis accessories. Their wealth of expertise selling on Amazon makes this partnership a no-brainer and we are looking forward to synergizing with our unique product designs and their ecommerce prowess to further heights."

Photo: Courtesy of Christian Wiediger on Unsplash