Curaleaf To Open Its 45th Florida Cannabis Dispensary In Tamarac

byVuk Zdinjak
March 14, 2022 9:59 am
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:CURLF) (CSE:CURA) announced the opening of its newest location in Tamarac, Florida. Curaleaf Tamarac is the company's 45th location in Florida and the second in Broward County.

Located at 6899 N University Drive, Curaleaf Tamarac will expand medical cannabis access in the western half of the state's second most-populated county. Patients can choose from a wide variety of high-quality products including Select Nano Bites, Select Squeeze, Select Bites as well as the company's proprietary gravity-fed vape pod, Cliq by Select. Last week, Select's first solventless product, Select Live Rosin vapes began rolling out across the state. Curaleaf first began serving Broward County in 2018 through its Deerfield Beach location, however this new location is Curaleaf's first location in West Broward County.

"We are excited to deepen our roots in the Sunshine State and serve even more patients in Broward County," stated Matt Darin, president of Curaleaf US. "Our team is grateful for the continued support of Florida's medical cannabis community as we offer convenient and accessible patient experiences through our growing retail presence."

To celebrate the grand opening of Curaleaf Tamarac, the company will offer half-priced products and double rewards points beginning Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3. Prizes and gifts with purchases will also be offered on Friday, April 1st.

Curaleaf’s executive chairman of the board, Boris Jordan, will be one of the keynote speakers at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami. There’s still time to sign up for the event that will host many top names in the cannabis industry. Click here for more info.

Cannabis News Markets

