Can-Fite To Reveal Findings In Treatment Of Liver Cancer And Fibrosis With Cannabinoids At CannX

Dr. Pnina Fishman CEO of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) (TASE: CFBI) will deliver a poster presentation titled “Inhibition of Hepatocellular Carcinoma Growth and Liver Fibrosis by Nanomolar Cannabinoids Concentrations” at the CannX Medical Cannabis Conference in Tel Aviv which takes place March 14 – 15, 2022. The abstract will additionally be published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Medical Cannabis and Cannabinoids.

Cannabinoids bind to CB1 and CB2 receptors regulating the function of multiple organs and tissues of the body. Interestingly, cannabinoids also bind to Can-Fite’s platform technology’s primary target, the Gi protein associated A3 adenosine receptor which is up-regulated in inflammatory and tumor cells.

Can-Fite’s extensive body of research shows that A3AR agonists can knock down inflammation and cancer via the specific induction of apoptosis in these cells.

The study findings to be presented at CannX and published in Medical Cannabis and Cannabinoids highlight the ability of CBD-rich T3/C15 in nanomolar concentrations to inhibit the growth of hepatocellular carcinoma and liver stellate cells via A3AR activation and de-regulation of the Wnt/β-catenin pathway.

“These findings open a novel therapeutic opportunity in liver cancer and fibrosis with minute CBD concentrations and low content of psychotropic THC fraction,” stated Dr. Fishman. “We have filed patent applications on our discovery of cannabinoid-based therapies where the A3AR target is over-expressed including in liver cancer.”

Photo: Courtesy of National Cancer Institute on Unsplash