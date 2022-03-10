QQQ
HempFusion Subsidiary Sagely Naturals' Distribution Agreement: Launches In 3,700 US Stores

byVuk Zdinjak
March 10, 2022 12:42 pm
HempFusion Wellness Inc.  (OTCQB:CBDHF) (TSX:CBD) (FWB:8OO) entered into a major distribution agreement with one of the largest retailers in the United States. Products from the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Sagely Enterprises, Inc., are expected to be on store shelves at over 3,700 of this retailer’s locations by April. The additional locations will increase the company’s footprint from roughly 18,000 doors to just under 22,000 locations, including nine of the nation’s 10 largest food, drug & mass retailers.

Since launching its new line of non-CBD topical OTC pain relief products, Sagely Naturals has seen strong initial uptake, striking distribution agreements with some of the nation’s largest retailers.

“Through this distribution agreement alone, HempFusion will exceed its distribution expansion for all of 2021 as we continue to position the company as a leading health and wellness business in the US, said Jason Mitchell, N.D., co-founder and CEO of HempFusion.

“With an initial launch into 75% of this large US retailer’s stores, HempFusion has the opportunity to introduce our premium wellness products to their millions of loyal consumers who consider this retailer synonymous with ‘America,’” Mitchell added.

