These Private Psychedelics Companies Have Raised Impressive Amounts Of Money

byAaron Bry
March 9, 2022 12:28 pm
Throughout the last decade, more and more companies have popped up that are focused on discovering and developing psychedelic compounds to revolutionize the treatment of mental illness. A number of these companies, including Atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI) and Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) are already publicly traded. 

But today we will take a closer look at some of the psychedelic-focused companies that are private, specifically those that have raised the most money.

Beckley Psytech

Beckley Psytech is a private company using a wide range of psychedelic compounds to tackle an equally wide range of mental illnesses and disorders.

The founders of Beckley Psytech have been in psychedelic research for more than two decades through the non-profit Beckley Foundation, which has been involved in studies using psilocybin, LSD, and ayahuasca. 

In August 2021, Beckley announced that it raised around $80 million in a Series B financing round to further its mission of developing new medicines and therapies to cure different mental illnesses. 

Visit Beckley Psytech’s website to learn more.

Delix Therapeutics

Delix Therapeutics is a private neuroscience company seeking to discover novel drug candidates to treat mental health disorders. Delix is focused on developing “psychoplastogens,” which are compounds produced through the company’s drug discovery platform.

These compounds are composed of many unique characteristics that Delix anticipates will lead to more effective treatments compared to many traditional psychedelics. The company's primary focus is on creating drug candidates with strong neuroplastic effects. 

In September 2021, Delix announced that it had closed a $70 million Series A financing round. 

Visit Delix’s website to learn more.

Gilgamesh Pharmaceutical

Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals is a private company that specializes in drug discovery and development. Through ENVIDU, its AI-powered drug discovery platform, Gilgamesh is working to create novel therapeutics compounds for the treatment of various mental health indications. 

Gilgamesh believes that its novel drug candidates offer many improvements compared to more traditional psychedelic compounds. Currently, Gilgamesh is working to progress GM-1020 (an oral NMDA antagonist) and GM-2505 (a 5-HT2A agonist) through Investigational New Drug (IND) applications and into Phase I clinical trials. 

In May 2021, Gilgamesh announced the closing of its Series A financing round, raising $27 million to fund clinical developments and expand its drug pipeline. 

Visit Gilgamesh Pharmaceutical’s website to learn more.

