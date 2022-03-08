QQQ
+ 5.12
319.74
+ 1.58%
BTC/USD
+ 1017.03
39005.03
+ 2.68%
DIA
+ 4.53
323.94
+ 1.38%
SPY
+ 4.90
414.53
+ 1.17%
TLT
-1.48
140.65
-1.06%
GLD
+ 3.05
183.36
+ 1.64%

XS Financial Provides $1M Equipment Lease Facility To Multi-State Cannabis Operator

byVuk Zdinjak
March 8, 2022 12:06 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
XS Financial Provides $1M Equipment Lease Facility To Multi-State Cannabis Operator

XS Financial Inc. (OTCQB:XSHLF) (CSE:XSF) a specialty finance company providing CAPEX and equipment financing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, has entered into a lease agreement with a leading multi-state operator with locations in multiple states. The operator has been approved for an equipment lease facility of $1 million for new equipment with up to 60-month terms. This equipment acquisition will help further expand their processing facilities in multiple markets in which they are currently operating.

"We are excited to support our new customer with their CAPEX financing needs as they expand their market position as a leading multi-state operator. Over the past few years, they have grown significantly and are well-positioned in several limited license markets," David Kivitz, CEO of XS Financial said.

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Data: Cannabis Capital Raises Down 65% Year-Over-Year As We Enter December

Data: Cannabis Capital Raises Down 65% Year-Over-Year As We Enter December

The Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker is an information service that monitors capital raise and M&A activity in the legal cannabis industry. read more
The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Down, Moves In Latin America, Financings, And More

The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Down, Moves In Latin America, Financings, And More

This was a bad week for markets in general, and cannabis was no exception. Over the five trading days of the week: read more
3 Cannabis Stocks That Are Well Positioned To Benefit From Industry Growth

3 Cannabis Stocks That Are Well Positioned To Benefit From Industry Growth

More and more countries are likely to follow the trend of legalizing medical marijuana. The truth is that there is plenty of competition among growers, and that a few cannabis companies are showing a profit. read more