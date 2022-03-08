XS Financial Provides $1M Equipment Lease Facility To Multi-State Cannabis Operator

XS Financial Inc. (OTCQB:XSHLF) (CSE:XSF) a specialty finance company providing CAPEX and equipment financing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, has entered into a lease agreement with a leading multi-state operator with locations in multiple states. The operator has been approved for an equipment lease facility of $1 million for new equipment with up to 60-month terms. This equipment acquisition will help further expand their processing facilities in multiple markets in which they are currently operating.

"We are excited to support our new customer with their CAPEX financing needs as they expand their market position as a leading multi-state operator. Over the past few years, they have grown significantly and are well-positioned in several limited license markets," David Kivitz, CEO of XS Financial said.