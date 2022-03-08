The Valens' Green Roads Donates $120K To The Arthritis Foundation, Presents Arthritis Pain Relief CBD Roll-On

Green Roads, a subsidiary of The Valens Company (NASDAQ:VLNS) is an official supporting sponsor of the Arthritis Foundation after giving a $120,000 donation to support the organization's pain management initiative to advance improved quality of life for those living with chronic pain. Arthritis is America's leading cause of disability, and physical pain is one of the most pervasive conditions caused by this disease. To further serve this community and provide relief to those currently battling arthritis pain, Green Roads is launching an Arthritis Pain Relief Roll-On nationwide.

"We are excited to have Green Roads join us in our mission to improve quality of life for the nearly 60 million Americans who have been diagnosed with a form of arthritis," stated Katie Bobin, the Arthritis Foundation's vice president of development and community giving. "We know arthritis relief is personal for Green Roads. Their support will help fuel the fight to conquer arthritis through the scientific advancements, advocacy, patient education and community of support and connections the Arthritis Foundation is known for leading."

The Arthritis Pain Relief Roll-On is an over-the-counter product specifically formulated by Green Roads' in-house team of pharmacists to provide relief for arthritis pain. The roll-on includes ingredients known to relieve arthritic pain such as menthol and camphor, plus 1,500 milligrams of hemp-derived CBD and other supportive botanicals including black cohosh root, chickweed herb, comfrey leaf, devil's claw root, evening primrose flower, and horsetail grass extracts.

Green Roads' employee Steve Michaels, who has severe rheumatoid arthritis, helped develop the product. "I joined Green Roads in 2018 because of the impact this brand had already had on my life," commneted Michaels. "It's an incredible moment for me to be able to help my arthritis community with this new roll-on."