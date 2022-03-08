Legacy Cannabis Edibles Brand Coda Signature Bolsters Women-Led Executive Board

Colorado-based legacy cannabis edibles and topical brand Coda Signature announced executive board appointments that bring deep consumer brand experience to guide the company’s evolution.

Together with co-founder and product visionary Lauren Gockley, Coda’s women-led executive suite is focused on innovation in consumer packaged goods and creating new revenue streams.

The changes come as the company projects double digit growth in 2022 despite a slowing Colorado market.

CEO Maigread Eichten, CFO Jessica Urbaniak and CMO Amber Milos represent decades of experience shepherding companies such as PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), General Electric (NYSE:GE), and Bacardi USA through hypergrowth and overcoming market challenges.

Eichten, who previously served on Coda’s board of directors, has over 30 years of executive leadership experience spanning from Fortune 500 companies to startups. Her expertise in managing corporate investment and venture capital arenas has propelled companies to extraordinary success, including her creation of a new $450 million revenue stream for PepsiCo.

“With Maigread at the helm, Coda is projecting a solid growth trajectory,” Gockley, Coda’s chief innovation officer, said. “When I co-founded Coda in 2015, the national cannabis market obviously looked different. But one thing hasn’t changed: Strong demand for accessible luxury in cannabis, and Coda will always deliver with exceptional consumer experiences.”

Urbaniak built her career at GE, where she oversaw the financial management of product supply chains exceeding $100 million in annual production. Her experience enabling companies to scale operations is integral to Coda’s market expansion as she implements cost-saving measures without compromising quality.

Milos combines a unique understanding of luxury branding with marketing in heavily regulated industries, having served as a senior leader for global beverage giant Bacardi USA with brands such as Grey Goose Vodka, among others. She will be instrumental in guiding Coda’s strategic outreach marketing efforts to reach untapped customer bases.

