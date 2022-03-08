Emerald Scientific Teams Up With Eighth Revolution To Highlight 'A Heavy Focus On Quality & Analytics' In Cannabis

Distributor of scientific cannabis supplies, Emerald Scientific, LLC has teamed up with Eighth Revolution, a cannabis-focused research and business development firm. The alignment of the two scientifically-driven organizations will provide a multitude of benefits to their respective client bases, with 8th Revolution's vast skill set helping to ignite Emerald Scientific's expansion in serving the manufacturing, automation, and quality control space.

"Serving the cannabinoid industry operators for the last 4 years has provided our firm with experience developing creative solutions for countless challenges and obstacles," commented Kellan Finney, CSO and co-founder of Eighth Revolution. "Partnering with Emerald Scientific allows our organization to focus on the methods and process, while the Emerald Scientific team provides technical expertise and product solutions. Emerald's industry leading expertise is an incredible resource to our current and future cannabinoid industry partners. We're ecstatic to announce this partnership and continue the path toward furthering the advancement of the cannabinoid industry with a heavy focus on quality and analytics."

Wes Burk, president of Emerald Scientific commented, "Emerald has worked with Eighth Revolution on multiple extensive market research projects. The results have been invaluable to strategic decision making for our organization, and our customers. We can attest wholeheartedly that Eighth Revolution is a top-notch, professional organization with knowledge still unequaled in the cannabis industry. We're excited to leverage this partnership to further elevate the technical expertise and support that customers have come to rely upon from Emerald Scientific."

Join the hottest Cannabis companies in the world in Miami April 20-21! Click here for more info.