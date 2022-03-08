QQQ
High Tide Launches Cannabis Delivery On Demand At Select Alberta Canna Cabana Stores, Expands Ontario Retail Footprint

byJelena Martinovic
March 8, 2022 7:50 am
High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) (TSXV:HITI) (FSE: 2LYA) has launched its cannabis Delivery on Demand program at select Canna Cabana locations in Alberta.

Through the company's Delivery on Demand program, customers will be guaranteed delivery within two hours of placing their order, or in any hourly time-slot chosen by the customer between 12:00pm and 8:00pm outside of the two hour window.

HighTIde intends to further expand delivery services across its Alberta store network in the coming weeks.

"In allowing private sector-led cannabis e-commerce and home delivery, Alberta has shown its commitment to helping regulated cannabis retailers effectively compete against and drive out illicit market operators,” Raj Grover, president and CEO of High Tide, said. “By launching Delivery on Demand at Canna Cabana locations in Alberta, we can now offer our Cabana Club members in the province access to our unbeatable prices on cannabis and consumption accessories from the comfort of their own homes."

New Ontario Store To Sell Cannabis

The company simultaneously announced the opening of its Canna Cabana retail cannabis store located at 440 Erb Street West in Waterloo, Ontario.

High Tide’s 113th branded retail location across Canada, and 34th in Ontario, kicked off sale of recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories on Tuesday.

This store will also be High Tide's third to open in the Waterloo Region, one of Ontario's fastest-growing metropolitan areas with a population of over 575,000 people.

The store is located in Beechwood Centre, a shopping mall anchored by a national grocery retailer, as well as other national and provincial retail chains.

Photo: Courtesy of High Tide Inc.

