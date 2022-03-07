New York's First Cannabis Industry Publication Launches

Welcome to New York Cannabis Insider: The first publication dedicated to covering all angles and voices of the state’s emerging cannabis marketplace on a site that will host the industry's most important networking events and keep on top of New York's fast-moving market.

"It is a privilege to launch a product that will illuminate a new billion-dollar ecosystem in my home state while maintaining a watchful eye on the social equity provisions and intentions of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act," noted one of the publication's staff members.

Indeed, a 2020 report by Arcview Market Research and BDSA projected that the New York cannabis market will be worth more than $1.6 billion by 2025.

Launching not a moment too soon, the NY Cannabis Insider is bolstered by a team of reporters, editors, event coordinators and marketers from Advance Local, which runs nine local media groups and several other brands across the U.S. They’re also supported by the NJ Cannabis Insider, which recently published its 200th issue.

Here’s what to expect from the NY Cannabis Insider:

Precise and fact-checked journalism covering the regulators, businesses and people emerging within New York's soon-to-be-booming industry.

Best practices, as written by marketplace entrepreneurs and veterans.

Stories that amplify underrepresented voices, shine a light on inequities and make government actions more transparent.

Illuminating Q&As with cannabis leaders across the private and public sectors.

The free inaugural issue showed great promise with several timely stories including insight into how legacy operators are feeling about forthcoming state regs; retail best practices; assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes' new Political Action Committee; the Cayuga Nation branches out into cultivation; how the war in Ukraine is affecting cannabis lobbying and an update on what’s happening with New York's neighbors in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

In related news, the Latino Cannabis Industry Association recently launched in upper Manhattan's Washington Heights with the goal of ensuring that competitive license applicants of Latin heritage have the opportunity to enter what is sure to be a huge industry.

Photo created by JRod of Benzinga