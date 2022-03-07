New Cannabis Delivery Service Connects Sacramento, Butte County Consumers To Sustainable Mendocino Farmers

A group of small cannabis farmers from Mendocino County, located in California’s world-famous Emerald Triangle, has launched a new online sales and delivery platform to provide Sacramento and Butte County residents (aged 21+) with small-batch, quality craft cannabis products.

Farms featured on MendocinoCannabis.Shop’s “Farmer Direct” menu are dedicated to environmental stewardship, sustainable agriculture, legacy genetics and cultivating the best cannabis available anywhere.

"Farm direct relationships are important for small farms. We want people to know where their cannabis comes from, and we need short supply chains to minimize costs. We are excited for MendocinoCannabis.Shop as a means of achieving these goals," said Casey O’Neill from HappyDay Farms.

Products purchased through the MendocinoCannabis.Shop platform provide a 90% return of the retail price back to the farmer after applicable taxes. This is roughly double the profit per retail unit that most small farmers currently receive.

Featured farms are members of the Mendocino Cannabis Alliance (MCA), the premier cannabis trade association in Mendocino County committed to providing guidance and solutions for small, legacy cannabis cultivators and operators who currently face a multifront crisis in the state’s regulated market.

“With wholesale prices plummeting, and far too few retail storefronts statewide, cannabis farmers and operators need relief now,” said Michael Katz, MCA Executive Director. “We’re proud to create a win-win that empowers our cannabis farmers while providing consumers with high quality and affordable cannabis from small family-owned businesses that align with their values.”

The program includes 20 Mendocino-based cannabis farmers, craftspeople, and medicine makers who were selected from submissions of MCA members. Participants include:

Arcanna Flowers

Esensia

Flying Tiger Farm

Greenshock Farms

HappyDay Farms

Laughing Farm

Lost Paradise Organics

Martyjuana

Mendocino Natural Farms

North Fork Garden Society

Pacific Cultivation

Perrin Family Farm

Radicle Herbs

Redwood Remedies

Silver Dragon Cannabis

Sun Roots Farm

Tall Tree Society

That Good Good Farm

The Bohemian Chemist

WildLand Cannabis

As part of this program, MCA and MendocinoCannabis.Shop will engage in marketing efforts to educate the public about this new opportunity to access the best cannabis from small farms in one of California's most iconic growing regions.

At first this service will be available in Sacramento and Butte counties. MCA plans to expand offerings on MendocinoCannabis.Shop throughout 2022 and beyond.