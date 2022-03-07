QQQ
Arkansas: Company Founded By Veterans Launches Cannabis Logistics Platform

byNicolas Jose Rodriguez
March 7, 2022 3:24 pm
Security provider Liberty Defense Group (LDG), a firm founded by military veterans Jon Reeves and Ryan Hansen in 2016, which offers security and transportation services for the medical marijuana industry has launched a cannabis transportation software platform called Drop Point, reported talkbusiness.net.

According to its founders, Drop Point is a first-of-its-kind cannabis online marketplace that automates workflows and provides visibility for cultivators, carriers and dispensaries.

LDG uses an API-first platform called Control Tower, developed by Rogers-based tech startup Firebend.

“We evaluated several supply-chain and transportation SaaS [software-as-a-service] solutions, but none of them offered the level of customization, speed of implementation, or collaborative partnership we sought," Hansen said. "We needed a solution that was scalable, reliable, and easy to use. Control Tower checked all the boxes, enabling us to deliver technology that fits the cannabis transportation industry specifically and not transportation generally.”

Drop Point will track every order in LDG’s extensive network of clients in Oklahoma.

“Supply chain visibility and automation are more important than ever to drive increased efficiencies,” Firebend co-founder and CEO Justin Marshall said. “Through our Control Tower platform, Firebend is ahead of the curve, bridging the gap between monolithic supply chain ERPs and from-scratch custom-built solutions.”

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

