High Tide Subsidiary FAB CBD Launches Subscribe-And-Save Discount Program In The U.S. Market

byVuk Zdinjak
March 7, 2022 8:04 am
High Tide Subsidiary FAB CBD Launches Subscribe-And-Save Discount Program In The U.S. Market

FAB CBD subsidiary of High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) (TSXV:HITI) (FSE: 2LYA) has launched a CBD Subscribe-and-Save discount program in the United States. Under this program, customers will be able to customize their orders each month to suit their specific needs, with items from across all FAB CBD product lines including oils, gummies, topicals, pet treats, and superfoods.

Customers will also have the ability to customize their delivery frequency for each individual product in their order within a range of every 2-10 weeks, allowing delivery frequencies to optimally match each customer's needs for every product. In addition, by opting-in to the Subscribe-and-Save discount program, customers will receive a 20% discount for life on all FAB CBD products that they purchase.

"The launch of the FAB CBD Subscribe-and-Save discount program is an exciting example of the economies of scale that High Tide is able to leverage due to our forward-thinking acquisition strategy. High Tide has acquired businesses that have the ability to drive recurring and predictable revenue, which is a long-term focus of our company, and can be evidenced through the rapid growth of our Cabana Club loyalty program as well as subscription services, such as those offered by Daily High Club and NuLeaf Naturals," stated Raj Grover, president and CEO of High Tide.

"Today's announcement is just the beginning of our drive to bolster our cross-platform synergies and there will be more news to come, including the planned launch of a Blessed CBD Subscribe-and-Save service for the U.K. market in the near-term," added Grover.

Furthermore, High Tide granted 15,000 stock options to certain employees, that fully vest over a two year period and are exercisable for a period of three years.

 

 

