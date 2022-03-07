Psyched: First Australian Psych Company On Nasdaq, Utah's Psychedelics Bill, LSD Vs. Psilocybin Study Unprecedented Results

On the legislative front of the psychedelics space, a new bill meant to study the therapeutic effects of psychedelic substances received full approval in both Utah chambers, standing out from among dozens of measures currently circulating in legislatures across several U.S. states.

Psychedelic science also took an important step forward with the publication of a new clinical trial that raises doubts about the believed differences between LSD and psilocybin, also known as the active compound in psychedelic mushrooms. The results could affect industry developments around both molecules.

A new biotech company working with psychedelics has listed on the Nasdaq. Incannex (NASDAQ: IXHL) is developing a pipeline of several molecules (mostly cannabinoids) as well as a program using psilocybin in the treatment of anxiety.

The Utah Senate approved a psychedelic and mental health bill that would create a Mental Illness Psychotherapy Drug Task Force to study and make recommendations on the therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. The bill, which is now heading to the governor’s desk for a signature, would also establish possible regulations for the legal use of psychedelic drugs. Read the full story…

A new peer-reviewed study compared the effects of LSD and psilocybin, two substances currently standing as top molecules behind the recent psychedelic medicine boom.

While both compounds have a rich history of human use, not much research has been dedicated to contrasting the effects they produce in human psychology.

The study found the effects produced by the two substances are more similar than different. Read the full story…

Australian medicinal cannabis and psychedelics company Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ: IXHL) commenced trading by listing its American Depositary Shares representing its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol 'IXHL'. Each IXHL ADS represents 25 ordinary shares of the company. Read the full story…

The company also implemented a license agreement with Monash University to develop a novel treatment that combines virtual reality and psychedelics. This marks the initiation of a second clinical psychedelic therapy program. Read the full story…

Dr. Bronner's, a family-owned maker of soaps, expanded its mental healthcare benefits to include ketamine-assisted therapy as a first step in providing access to psychedelic-assisted therapy to employees as a way of promoting mental health.

This innovative benefits plan is administered by Enthea, a non-profit healthcare organization responsible for medical policy development, provider network management and benefits plan administration. Read the full story…

Psychedelics-focused mental health company Novamind Inc. (Canadian: NM) (OTCQB: NVMDF) reported its financial results for the three and six months ended December 31, 2021.

Fiscal Q2 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenue of CA$2.45 million($1.93 million), +32% over the previous quarter

Total working capital of CA$3.14 million to fund operations

Net loss amounted to CA$3.28 million, compared to a net loss of CA$3.7 million in the same quarter of last year

Read the full story…

Psychedelic drug company NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON) (OTCQB: NMDBF) announced it would enter into a strategic partnership with BioScript Solutions, a Canadian leader in specialty care. Under the terms of the partnership, NeonMind and BioScript Solutions will leverage BioScript Solutions' extensive national network of community-based infusion clinics to expand access to NeonMind's interventional psychiatry and unique treatment programs for Canadians. Read the full story…

Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTRP) and Cerebral are launching a partnership wherein Cerebral clinicians can refer qualified clients to Field Trip Health's ketamine assisted therapy, while Field Trip will connect potential clients seeking general psychiatry and teletherapy services to Cerebral. This end-to-end solution will provide personalized treatment solutions for those seeking to improve their mental health. Read the full story…

LOVE Pharma Co. (CSE:LUV) updated details on the proposed Microdoz Therapy acquisition, whereby Microdoz has engaged exclusively with researchers at Johns Hopkins University, to conduct a landmark study into the potential of psilocybin assisted treatment of cannabis use disorder. Read the full story…

Dr. Julian Bailes, one of the neurologists featured in the movie Concussion, portrayed in fiction by Alec Baldwin, is now joining Psycheceutical, Inc, a biotech company in the medical psychedelics space, as principal medical advisor. Read the full story…