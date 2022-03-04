QQQ
U.S. Senate Candidate Gary Chambers Visits Cannabis Dispensary In Illinois After Smoking A Blunt On Camera

byNicolas Jose Rodriguez
March 4, 2022 6:54 pm
U.S. Senate Candidate Gary Chambers Visits Cannabis Dispensary In Illinois After Smoking A Blunt On Camera

Democrat Gary Chambers, who is seeking a U.S. Senate seat from Louisiana, recently released a campaign ad in which he was smoking a sizable blunt while sitting in an armchair looking about as chill as someone could possibly look. But Chambers is dead serious about the harms of cannabis criminalization.

“Black people are four times more likely to be arrested for marijuana laws than white people,” Chambers said, quoting ACLU statistics. “States waste $3.7 billion enforcing marijuana laws every year. Most of the people police are arresting aren’t dealers, but rather people with small amounts of pot, just like me.”

Chambers was at it again this week. He posted a video of himself visiting a drive-thru cannabis retailer near Chicago, reported Marijuana Moment. A longstanding social justice advocate in Baton Rouge who previously ran unsuccessfully for a U.S. House seat, Chambers is now competing against incumbent Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA).

“I am in Illinois, and this is a drive-thru dispensary,” the Senate candidate says in the video. “You can pull up and get your grass without ever getting out of your car.”

He's Got A Point

A poll published in January by YouGov, a global public opinion and data company, included 4,096 adults, found that “58 percent of Americans would be willing to vote for a candidate they agree with on most issues who occasionally smokes marijuana in their free time.”

Screenshot "37 seconds" – Gary Chambers For Senate. 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

