InMed Pharmaceuticals Expanding Portfolio In Rare Cannabinoid Market

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)is uniquely positioned to leverage the growing worldwide awareness of the potential of cannabinoids and the rising demand for rare cannabinoids. The company has begun this year on a high, following the 2021 acquisition of BayMedica and the launch of cannabicitran (“CBT”) sales. “With the launch of business-to-business sales of CBT in the health and wellness sector, InMed has further expanded its portfolio and its presence in the growing rare cannabinoid market,” reports a recent article. “CBT is the first of several new products InMed is planning to launch in the first half of 2022 in response to growing demand. ‘By midyear, we expect to have at least four rare cannabinoids available for the health and wellness markets, positioning us as a leading large-scale supplier of high-quality rare cannabinoids in these sectors,’ stated Shane Johnson, SVP and general manager of InMed’s subsidiary and recent acquisition BayMedica… For 2022, InMed expects to build on the successes achieved in 2021, especially the acquisition and integration of BayMedica, to secure consistent revenue growth and further advance its pharmaceutical drug development programs, transitioning to become a leading B2B supplier of rare cannabinoids in the consumer health and wellness market.”

About InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids. Together with its subsidiary, BayMedica, the company has unparalleled cannabinoid manufacturing capabilities to serve a spectrum of consumer markets, including pharmaceutical and health and wellness. InMed is also a clinical-stage company developing a pipeline of rare cannabinoid therapeutics and dedicated to delivering new treatment alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs. For more information, visit www.InMedPharma.com and www.BayMedica.com.

About CannabisNewsWire

