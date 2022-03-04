QQQ
-4.96
347.22
-1.45%
BTC/USD
-253.11
38895.55
-0.65%
DIA
-1.82
339.95
-0.54%
SPY
-3.61
439.32
-0.83%
TLT
+ 2.38
135.48
+ 1.73%
GLD
+ 2.88
177.92
+ 1.59%

Trulieve Cannabis Announces Q4 and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call, End Of March

byVuk Zdinjak
March 4, 2022 11:54 am
Trulieve Cannabis Announces Q4 and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call, End Of March

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) will hold a conference call on March 30, 2022 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results.

Chairman, founder and CEO Kim Rivers, CFO Alex D'Amico and president Steve White will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results including recently acquired Harvest Health & Recreation. Trulieve, a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in 11 states is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy.

Cannabis News Markets

Related Articles

Trulieve Cannabis Acquires Cultivation Facility In Phoenix, Arizona

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) has completed the acquisition of an operational 64,000 sq. ft. cultivation facility in Phoenix, Arizona. read more
Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Cresco Labs, Body And Mind, Ayr Wellness, Green Thumb, Columbia Care, Trulieve

Body and Mind Debuts In Michigan With New Store Cannabis operator Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM) (OTCQB: BMMJ) recently received all licenses and approvals to open a Body and Mind branded dispensary in Muskegon, Michigan. read more
Trulieve Opens New Cannabis Dispensary In Riverview, Florida - 112th In The Sunshine State

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) is opening its 112th cannabis dispensary in Florida, marking the company's 161st nationwide. read more
Pennsylvania Recalls Hundreds Of Cannabis Vaping Products, Curaleaf And Trulieve Affected The Most

The Pennsylvania Department of Health emailed medical marijuana patients on Friday telling them about a mandatory recall of hundreds of different vape products,  read more