Trulieve Cannabis Announces Q4 and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call, End Of March

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) will hold a conference call on March 30, 2022 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results.

Chairman, founder and CEO Kim Rivers, CFO Alex D'Amico and president Steve White will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results including recently acquired Harvest Health & Recreation. Trulieve, a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in 11 states is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy.

