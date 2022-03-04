THC-Infused Gummies By Cannabis Edibles Brand RR Brothers Coming To Arizona Market

Cannabis edibles brand RR Brothers is expanding its product line to the Arizona market starting in April. RR Brothers' THC-infused gummies will be available in nine different flavors for recreational and medical purchase at Ponderosa and JARS dispensaries throughout Arizona.

Established in 2020, RR Brothers is available at over 300 dispensaries in Oklahoma. The company is led by twin brothers with over a 100-year family legacy of candy making, bringing true confection to the cannabis industry.

RR Brothers' gummies come in a variety of classic fruit flavors with low and high-dose THC offerings. All products are pectin-based, gluten-free, vegan, and formulated with quality ingredients to ensure stable shelf life.

“We are thrilled to expand to the Arizona market and bring consumers a gummy that is refreshingly different,” said Roberto Laposse, CEO and co-founder of RR Brothers. “Our candy-making background and our knowledge in cannabis, creates the perfect formula for a great tasting, effective product.”

According to data analytics firm Headset, gummies accounted for nearly $1 billion in retail sales last year and captured 70 percent of the edibles category across six recreational markets.

In this highly competitive environment, RR Brothers’ confectionery approach has allowed the brand to flourish, prioritizing flavor and sensory appeal. Additionally, RR Brothers has tailored its product recipes and formulations for the daily supplement user. By utilizing endogenous compounds that naturally occur in the human body, RR Brothers produces a clean and consistent experience with onset effects in 15-30 minutes of consumption.

RR Brothers will release limited-edition seasonal flavors throughout the year and plans to enter several new markets in 2023.

Photo: Courtesy of RR Brothers