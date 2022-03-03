'QVC With THC:' New Show 'Sell High' Is All About Selling Weed

“Sell High” is premiering live on March 3 at 9pm CT on Zeldavision’s new network, Wowee.

The show will be a true hybrid: part dispensary, part variety show, all fun, happening every Thursday. Each episode will feature deep discounts and merchandise giveaways.

Sell High is the first-ever show where viewers can buy cannabis while they watch live: It's like QVC with THC! The audience will learn more about the products and its benefits and uses from experts – something they may not have the opportunity to do in a traditional dispensary.

"There are no bud tenders in e-commerce and we need them,” said Zeldavision founder, Josh Koppel. "How is a customer supposed to wade through thousands of cannabis products online? Wowee TV is solving this problem by combining the convenience of e-commerce with a knowledgeable and charming human being. It’s like QVC with THC.”

Items are only available to purchase during the livestream in the Chicago area for now but everyone can watch live and learn about various products such as Incredibles, Rythm, Cann, Dogwalkers and more.

Sell High Promo from Wowee Live on Vimeo.

Upcoming Shows

Incredibles x Wowee on March 3

It’s a shoppable livestream featuring Incredibles, the credible edible. Learn more about how edibles can help you during the day and while you sleep.

Rythm x Wowee on March 10

It’s a shoppable livestream featuring top-shelf cannabis from Rythm. Learn more about the intricacies of flower, differences in strains and how people experience them.

Cann x Wowee on March 17

It’s cannabis – in a can! Learn more about the future of social drinking.

Dogwalkers x Wowee on March 24

The show will feature Dogwalkers pre-rolls. Learn more about these expertly crafted premium flower joints, sure to light up any leisurely stroll.