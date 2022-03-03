Cannabis Certificate Courses: Universities, Colleges Across The US Launch Next Class Of Weed Education On March 7

The cannabis job market is experiencing unprecedented growth, yet there is a shortage of qualified professionals ready to fill these new roles—with the latest data from Leafly showing that nearly 430,000 people are employed in the legal cannabis industry in the U.S today.

“We know that the vast majority of that talent being recruited has little or no professional cannabis experience and lacks an accurate understanding of how the cannabis industry actually works,” said Max Simon, CEO and Co-Founder of Green Flower. “With that in mind, we have worked with an extensive network of industry professionals and subject matter experts to develop the curricula for online certificate programs that address this gap—and we are so proud to partner with 16 top universities and colleges across the country to provide this education that prepares the next generation of cannabis workers for success.”

The next classes begin the week of March 7th, with The University of Arizona Continuing and Professional Education, University of Denver Center for Professional Development, and CERTIFi by Mercy College launching the courses for the first time. Whether someone already works in the industry and wants to level-up their job skills, or wants to transition into a cannabis career, these programs will help them gain the knowledge and skills needed to be successful in this fast-evolving industry. Students can complete the weekly lessons on their own time, providing flexibility for participants with existing time commitments.

According to the 2022 Cannabis Salary Guide from CannabizTeam:

The industry is experiencing 28-percent annual growth, and annual sales have reached $35 billion.

By 2024, there will be 500,000 full-time jobs.

The U.S. industry will add more than 100,000 new jobs this year.

Cannabis salaries rose 4 percent on average in 2021

The following university and college partners provide online cannabis education programs in partnership with Green Flower, with registration open now for classes beginning the week of March 7th.

Photo by Charles DeLoye on Unsplash