TerrAscend Appoints Songwriter, Music And Record Producer Kara DioGuardi To Its Board Of Directors

byVuk Zdinjak
March 3, 2022 11:27 am
TerrAscend Corp. (CSE:TER) (OTCQX:TRSSF) appointed Kara DioGuardi to its board of directors. A Grammy-nominated songwriter, producer, record exec, Broadway actress and former American Idol judge, DioGuardi has released 320 songs released by major labels, 11 of which have earned Grammy nominations.

"I am thrilled to add Kara to our board and look forward to leveraging the knowledge and insights she gained as a trailblazer in the music publishing industry," stated Jason Wild, executive chairman of TerrAscend. "In particular, her deep brand building expertise and eye for talent and product appeal will be beneficial as we integrate our business with Gage Cannabis and focus on increasing brand equity across our core markets." 

In addition to her extensive music industry career, DioGuardi co-founded Inspired Nation in 2016, a non-profit that aims to provide young aspiring artists with a platform to tell their stories. All proceeds from Inspired Nation's singing competitions benefit youth-focused charities. Prior to founding Arthouse and Inspired Nation, DioGuardi held several roles in the music industry throughout her career, including music producer and label executive for Billboard Magazine.

DioGuardi also co-founded Arthouse Entertainment, a music publishing company that holds past and present copyrights of many of the industry's most popular Grammy-winning artists.

