Novamind Posts Record High Revenue Of CA$2.45M, Up 32% QoQ

Psychedelics-focused mental health company Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM) (OTCQB:NVMDF) (FSE: HN2) reported its financial results for the three and six months ended December 31, 2021.

“We’re pleased to report record high revenue this quarter driven by continued revenue growth from existing and new clinics," Novamind CEO, Yaron Conforti, stated. "Novamind is focused on providing clinical research services to leading drug developers, meeting patient demand by delivering innovative, evidence-based mental healthcare and bringing to market new treatment programs such as Psychedelic Palliative Care by Novamind and Frontline KAP.”

Fiscal Q2 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenue of CA$2.45 million($19.35 million), +32% over the previous quarter

Total working capital of CA$3.14 million to fund operations

to fund operations Net loss amounted to CA$3.28 million, comapred to net loss of CA$3.7 million in the same quarter of last year

Subsequent to quarter-end, closed a CA$5 million private placement with an institutional investor on January 26, 2022

Fiscal Q2 2022 Operating Highlights and Subsequent Events