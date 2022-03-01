QQQ
+ 0.00
341.49
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-621.29
43799.91
-1.4%
DIA
+ 0.14
333.02
+ 0.04%
SPY
+ 0.23
429.75
+ 0.05%
TLT
+ 0.00
141.30
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.04
181.58
+ 0.02%

Cannabis Companies PharmaCann And LivWell Enlightened Health Complete Merger

byVuk Zdinjak
March 1, 2022 10:28 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cannabis Companies PharmaCann And LivWell Enlightened Health Complete Merger

Cannabis companies PharmaCann Inc. and LivWell Enlightened Health completed their previously disclosed definitive merger agreement for PharmaCann to acquire LivWell Holdings, Inc.

The combination of PharmaCann and LivWell is a natural fit given our shared commitment to improving people’s lives through cannabis,” stated Brett Novey, CEO of PharmaCann. “Combining our respective companies creates a market-leading platform to further expand our operations in new and existing markets, and immediately expands PharmaCann’s presence to Colorado and Michigan, two of the largest cannabis markets in the country.”

The completion of the merger increases PharmaCann’s operations to include over 50 dispensaries and 10 cultivation and production facilities across eight states. LivWell Founder and CEO John Lord will join the PharmaCann Board of Directors.

“This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter,” Lord stated. “The depth of experience, best practices, and track record of the combined companies will bring about an even better patient and customer experience.”

Canaccord Genuity Corp. served as financial advisor, and Perkins Coie LLP served as legal advisor to PharmaCann. Canaccord Genuity Corp. also provided a fairness opinion to the board of directors of PharmaCann.

Gramercy Capital Group, LLC (through INTE Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC) acted as exclusive financial advisor, and Husch Blackwell LLP served as legal advisor to LivWell.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis M&A News Markets

Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Co. Zelira Therapeutics Acquires Health House International

EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Co. Zelira Therapeutics Acquires Health House International

Zelira Therapeutics Ltd (ASX: ZLD) (OTCQB: ZLDAF) is acquiring Health House International Limited (ASX: HHI), Benzinga has learned exclusively. read more
Next Green Wave Shareholders Approve Acquisition By Planet 13

Next Green Wave Shareholders Approve Acquisition By Planet 13

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQX:PLNHF) and Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (CSE:NGW) (OTCQX:NXGWF) announced that the p read more