Cannabis Companies PharmaCann And LivWell Enlightened Health Complete Merger

Cannabis companies PharmaCann Inc. and LivWell Enlightened Health completed their previously disclosed definitive merger agreement for PharmaCann to acquire LivWell Holdings, Inc.

The combination of PharmaCann and LivWell is a natural fit given our shared commitment to improving people’s lives through cannabis,” stated Brett Novey, CEO of PharmaCann. “Combining our respective companies creates a market-leading platform to further expand our operations in new and existing markets, and immediately expands PharmaCann’s presence to Colorado and Michigan, two of the largest cannabis markets in the country.”

The completion of the merger increases PharmaCann’s operations to include over 50 dispensaries and 10 cultivation and production facilities across eight states. LivWell Founder and CEO John Lord will join the PharmaCann Board of Directors.

“This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter,” Lord stated. “The depth of experience, best practices, and track record of the combined companies will bring about an even better patient and customer experience.”

Canaccord Genuity Corp. served as financial advisor, and Perkins Coie LLP served as legal advisor to PharmaCann. Canaccord Genuity Corp. also provided a fairness opinion to the board of directors of PharmaCann.

Gramercy Capital Group, LLC (through INTE Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC) acted as exclusive financial advisor, and Husch Blackwell LLP served as legal advisor to LivWell.