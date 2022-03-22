What Is Hemp Seed Oil And Is It As Good For Your Skin As Cosmetics Companies Say?

This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission.

Cannabis Sativa is a unique herbaceous plant that has been around for centuries. In the past, communities used this plant for several purposes from skincare, to textiles and food. This plant has about 80 active cannabinoids and most of these are concentrated in the plants’ leaves. What you might not know is that hemp and marijuana are both from the Cannabis Sativa plant.

However, as they have different structures biologically, they have a number of distinct differences. The most significant difference between these two is that hemp generally has very little THC while marijuana has a higher percentage.

Marijuana as alternative medicine

As mentioned, Marijuana contains higher levels of THC. In the past, this herb was used by communities as medicine. Doctors and scientists are actively working on studies and experiments to show that like in the past, this herb can be used as alternative medicine. For the better part of the last few decades, marijuana has been criminalized and is still illegal in several states in the USA as well as most parts of the world. Marijuana is also still illegal on the federal level in The States.

Nowadays people are curious about the medicinal benefits of marijuana and this has pushed them to explore the various possibilities. It is also being taken as a legal recreational drug in several states, which is major progress for the entire cannabis industry. With legalization, there are now various regulations in place to protect consumers. This ensures that the products you are getting from your local dispensary are safe for use.

Thanks to the research, new cannabis strains have also been developed to cater to certain needs and provide a variety of effects. For instance, it is possible to now get strains that help individuals suffering from insomnia to get better sleep or ones that work wonders in chronic pain management.

What is Hemp?

Hemp is a multi-beneficial multi-purpose ingredient which constitutes of the pressed leaves, flowers, seeds and stalks of Cannabis Sativa. Often, it is grown to be used in a variety of industries such as the food, beauty and agriculture industries. It is also fibrous which makes it suitable for production of paper, clothing and textiles.

Hemp seed oil from Nature’s Medicines is also very beneficial for the body and is used in foods as a source of omega fatty acids among other essential nutrients.

Hemp seed oil

This is an herbaceous oil that is cold pressed from hemp seeds and is widely used as an ingredient in the beauty and food industries. Over the past years the use of hemp oil in different types of skincare products has drastically increased. Subsequently, this has picked the interest of consumers regarding the benefits of plant-based ingredients in skincare formulations.

Hemp seed oil is naturally green and it is up to 90% omega fatty acids. Unlike the CBD oil, this oil is mainly used to make skincare products as it has potent hydrating properties and an abundance of antioxidants.

Benefits of Hemp seed oil for your skin

Your skin provides a barrier for your organs and the rest of your body, protecting you from injury and infections from external environmental factors. Because of this, your skin is bound to become damaged something that may at times be inevitable. Hemp seed oil helps to tackle symptoms of stressed skin which also slows down visible signs of ageing, decreases irritation and improves your skin texture and tone.

Your skin needs to be healthy to function optimally. Hemp seed oil has a good balance of omega 3 and omega 6 which are some of the most essential ingredients in a quality skincare product. Here is an in depth look at some of the benefits of Hemp seed oil for your skin.

1.Moderating oil production

Hemp oil works perfectly on most skin types and it moisturizes without clogging the pores. The oil can also help balance out your skin for those with oily skin by hydrating and regulating its oil production. Sometimes, people with dry skin types experience and overproduction of oil which sometimes stimulates acne.

If you have dealt with this, using a product with hemp seed oil will prevent the dryness without clogging our pores. This will therefore help combat acne resulting from excess oil production.

2.Treating atopic dermatitis

One of the things that make Hemp oil really beneficial for the skin is its high concentrations of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. Consuming these essential nutrients can help treat skin conditions such as atopic dermatitis. Dietary Hemp oil has been found to substantially reduce the appearance and symptoms of clinical atopic dermatitis.

3.Moisturizing and soothing inflammation

The omega-6 fatty acids in Hemp oil include gamma-linolenic acid (GLA) a powerful anti-inflammatory ingredient. GLA also stimulates skin growth and cell regeneration. This helps with calming any irritation and inflammation on your skin hence helping with the management of conditions like psoriasis and acne. Simultaneously, it keeps your skin moisturized and well-nourished.

4.Contains anti-aging properties

Apart from helping to keep your skin soft and supple, Hemp oil also has anti-aging properties. Therefore, it can help to reduce wrinkles and fine lines on your skin which helps to slow down the signs of aging. The oleic acids and linoleic acid found in hemp oil cannot be naturally produced by the body but they play a crucial role in anti-aging and promoting skin health. Therefore, they are important and you can incorporate them into your diet.

Conclusion

Apart from being beneficial or your skin, hemp seed oil also helps to relieve pain among other things. Apart from applying hemp oil on your skin you can consume it sublingually or orally, hence you’ll find topical products alongside capsules of the oil in the market. The next time you go shopping for skincare, look out for those containing this oil as one of the main ingredients. You can also ask your dermatologist to recommend some of the best products containing hemp oil.