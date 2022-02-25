QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
-452.11
38664.61
-1.16%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

INDYCAR Driver & NASCAR Champion Jimmie Johnson Joins cbdMD As Brand Ambassador

byJelena Martinovic
February 25, 2022 9:56 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
INDYCAR Driver & NASCAR Champion Jimmie Johnson Joins cbdMD As Brand Ambassador

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE:YCBD) (NYSE:YCBDPA) has entered into an endorsement agreement with 7-time NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Champion and current NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver Jimmie Johnson as a strategic brand ambassador in the marketplace.

As the first and only CBD company to earn the highly respected designation of NSF Certified for Sport, which opens the door to acceptance by major sports leagues in the USA and internationally, cbdMD was also just approved by INDYCAR to engage in sponsorship in 2022.

Meeting the rigorous Certified for Sport requirements, cbdMD is demonstrating commitment to clean sport and delivering quality products through safe and good manufacturing processes.

Jimmie Johnson, who will be competing in his first full-time season in INDYCAR si excited to join Team cbdMD.

"As a competitive athlete, it's important to take care of your body. cbdMD has introduced several products that help me with muscle recovery,” Johnson said. “I'm looking forward to sharing my experiences with cbdMD, allowing me to compete at the highest level possible."

The multi-year deal serves as a unique opportunity to introduce the brand to INDYCAR fans with an iconic racer like Jimmie Johnson, further leveraging the partnership to activate across Food, Drug, Mass Merchant and Convenience (FDMC) retailers.

"We are thrilled that Jimmie Johnson will be joining our Team cbdMD portfolio of athletes,” Martin Sumichrast, co-CEO of cbdMD, Inc, said. “Jimmie represents the very best in motorsport and brings a new level of acceptance in the marketplace for our brand. Working closely with Jimmie, we will share his personal story of 'muscle recovery' throughout the year and how cbdMD has played a key role in the process – especially leading into his first Indianapolis 500 Mile Race coming up in May.”

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Entrepreneurship Movers & Shakers Markets General

Related Articles

cbdMD Launches New Functional Gummies Line As Market Increases

cbdMD Launches New Functional Gummies Line As Market Increases

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) recently launched a new line of wellness gummies designed specifically for daily use. read more
Amazon's Amify Platform To Offer CBD Products Via Multi-Year Deal With cbdMD

Amazon's Amify Platform To Offer CBD Products Via Multi-Year Deal With cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) has teamed up with Amazon.com Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMZN) platform partner, Amify, to offer its CBD products within the Amazon marketplace. read more
The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Down, Republican Legalization Bill, Germany, Uruguay, Earnings, New ETF And More

The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Down, Republican Legalization Bill, Germany, Uruguay, Earnings, New ETF And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of November 15, 2021. Contents read more
Spotify Collaboration & Joe Rogan As Exclusive Advertiser Pushes cbdMD's Stock Up

Spotify Collaboration & Joe Rogan As Exclusive Advertiser Pushes cbdMD's Stock Up

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) announced Thursday that it has inked a contract extension of its advertising partnership with Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) and the Joe Rogan Experience. read more