INDYCAR Driver & NASCAR Champion Jimmie Johnson Joins cbdMD As Brand Ambassador

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE:YCBD) (NYSE:YCBDPA) has entered into an endorsement agreement with 7-time NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Champion and current NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver Jimmie Johnson as a strategic brand ambassador in the marketplace.

As the first and only CBD company to earn the highly respected designation of NSF Certified for Sport, which opens the door to acceptance by major sports leagues in the USA and internationally, cbdMD was also just approved by INDYCAR to engage in sponsorship in 2022.

Meeting the rigorous Certified for Sport requirements, cbdMD is demonstrating commitment to clean sport and delivering quality products through safe and good manufacturing processes.

Jimmie Johnson, who will be competing in his first full-time season in INDYCAR si excited to join Team cbdMD.

"As a competitive athlete, it's important to take care of your body. cbdMD has introduced several products that help me with muscle recovery,” Johnson said. “I'm looking forward to sharing my experiences with cbdMD, allowing me to compete at the highest level possible."

The multi-year deal serves as a unique opportunity to introduce the brand to INDYCAR fans with an iconic racer like Jimmie Johnson, further leveraging the partnership to activate across Food, Drug, Mass Merchant and Convenience (FDMC) retailers.

"We are thrilled that Jimmie Johnson will be joining our Team cbdMD portfolio of athletes,” Martin Sumichrast, co-CEO of cbdMD, Inc, said. “Jimmie represents the very best in motorsport and brings a new level of acceptance in the marketplace for our brand. Working closely with Jimmie, we will share his personal story of 'muscle recovery' throughout the year and how cbdMD has played a key role in the process – especially leading into his first Indianapolis 500 Mile Race coming up in May.”