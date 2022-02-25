Sanctuary Medicinals Opens Medical Cannabis Dispensary In Dunedin Florida With A Drive-Thru Lane

Sanctuary Medicinals is opening of its sixth medical cannabis dispensary in Florida.

Located at 1352 Main Street in Dunedin, the 2,300 square-foot dispensary is situated in a prime location in the downtown area, which is easily accessible for travelers coming from I-275, US-19 or FL-60. The Dunedin location will also be Sanctuary's first medical dispensary to offer a drive-thru lane, creating added convenience for patients.

"Sanctuary is thrilled to expand access to high-quality medical cannabis to patients in Florida with the opening of our first new location of 2022 and our sixth dispensary in the Sunshine State overall," stated Jason Sidman, CEO of Sanctuary Medicinals. "We're excited to introduce Sanctuary to the Dunedin community and look forward to creating a positive impact here," he added.

Bill Dewar chief operating officer commented: "It's always exciting to see new locations open their doors, and Dunedin is no different. The addition of a drive-thru at our Dunedin location – a Sanctuary first – creates a better experience for our patients."

Dunedin joins the St. Petersburg dispensary as the second Sanctuary location on Florida's Gulf Coast, with more locations coming both to the region and across the state throughout the year. Patients in the West Tampa, Clearwater, Largo and Tarpon Point communities are now within reach of Sanctuary's premium products grown or created in-house, including flower, vape cartridges, tinctures and more in addition to a still-growing menu of edibles and concentrate offerings.

A grand opening event will be held Feb. 25th, 9am – 8pm ET, during which all registered patients will receive a 25% discount. Additionally, first-time guests are eligible for a 50% new customer discount on purchases up to $150 at any Sanctuary Medicinals Florida location.