Mike Tyson's Marijuana Brand Tyson 2.0 And CLICK Launch Fast-Acting Cannabis Mouth Spray 'Toad's Breath'

CLICK Announces Launch of Toad’s Breath in Partnership with Mike Tyson’s Cannabis Brand, Tyson 2.0

Cannabis company, CLICK, together with Mike Tyson’s cannabis brand, Tyson 2.0, has launched Toad’s Breath, the exclusive out-of-this-world, fast-acting cannabis mouth spray.

Toad’s Breath harnesses the signature cerebral euphoria and full-body relaxation effects of Tyson 2.0’s signature strain, The Toad, with CLICK’s signature nano-emulsified, fast-acting formula and convenient on-the-go bottle. With 375mg per bottle, 5mg per spray, a delicious Orange Punch flavor, the spray provides effects in 7-8 minutes.

“Tyson 2.0 is looking forward to partnering with CLICK, the #1 selling cannabis spray in California and a brand that shares our passion for delivering high quality cannabis products to consumers,” said Mike Tyson, chief brand officer, Tyson 2.0. “The Tyson 2.0 x CLICK collaboration offers everything fans love about The Toad line in an on-the-go spray. ‘Toad’s Breath’ packs a big punch with its quick hit, precise dosing and wellness benefits.”

CLICK’s line of 4 sprays, GO, RESTORE, CHILL, and DREAM, all serve as a healthier alternative to smoking. The executive and investor team behind CLICK includes a number of professional athletes, who have worked to make this element of CLICK a priority in the media and public eye.

“We’ve designed a cannabis product that’s discreet, doseable, fast-acting, and tastes great. Whether the consumer is an athlete looking to get a boost, someone prepping for a meeting, or if you’re just wanting to find the best alternative to smoking or edibles, CLICK is it,” states CEO, Luke Stanton. “Toad’s Breath potency and effects are destined for greatness from novices to heavy-hitters alike.”

CLICK’s award winning formula and design gives Tyson 2.0 enthusiasts a new way to consume their favorite strain.

Photo: Courtesy of Glenn Francis via Wikimedia Commons