QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
-552.88
38563.84
-1.41%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

Exhale Launches HHC Gummies With Discounts & Offers

byJelena Martinovic
February 25, 2022 7:36 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Exhale Launches HHC Gummies With Discounts & Offers

Hemp brand Exhale Wellness recently launched high potency HHC gummies that offer the same level of quality as their other products, and they have also offered a 20% discount to customers as a bonus.

Exhale HHC gummies have gained a lot of popularity inside the cannabis industry and hemp market in a short period and received a fantastic response from customers.

These fruit-flavored gummies are tasty but only available in one flavor and size variant.

Thirty gummy cubes are available in each well-designed container, and they offer 25mg HHC.

They are highly potent weed strains and offer strong effects, perfect for experienced players.

Exhale is a customer-friendly hemp brand, and the team wants every customer to be confident while buying their products.

The company uses premium Colorado hemp and don’t support harmful fertilizers and pesticides during the growth process.

These vegan HHC gummies are designed for health benefits like:

  • Ease Stomach Issues
  • Relieve Discomfort
  • Promote Calmness And Natural Sleep
  • Energetic And Fresh Feeling

All Exhale products are moderately priced, and the company keeps offering heavy discounts from time to time. Customers can choose a weekly or monthly subscription plan to save money in the long run.

New users can also get a 20% discount on their first purchase, and they can buy a single unit to test the product before opting for a subscription plan. Users can also enjoy free and fast shipping while shopping on the official site.

Customers can also buy other HHC, Delta 8, Delta 9, and CBD products on the site, as the company offers a wide range of hemp products.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Retail Sales Markets

Related Articles

Michigan Report: Ascend Wellness Gets Closer To Opening Cannabis Shop In East Lansing

Michigan Report: Ascend Wellness Gets Closer To Opening Cannabis Shop In East Lansing

Plans to open a recreational cannabis shop and medical dispensary at the former Sawyers Pontiac dealership in East Lansing received city planners' support this week, reported the Lansing State Journal. read more
New Jersey Gov. Murphy Says Legal Weed Sales Could Start Within Weeks

New Jersey Gov. Murphy Says Legal Weed Sales Could Start Within Weeks

After missing a self-imposed deadline to open the state for legal marijuana sales, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy (D) said the state is “within weeks” of having existing medical weed dispensaries sell recreational cannabis to adults 21 and older. read more
Check Out Celebrities' Favorite Weed Products: Wiz Khalifa, B-Real, Berner, Ricky Williams And More

Check Out Celebrities' Favorite Weed Products: Wiz Khalifa, B-Real, Berner, Ricky Williams And More

Celebrity involvement in the cannabis industry is at an all-time high. Below are some celebrity-created weed accessories you need to check out: VIBES Rolling Papers The premium rolling paper and cannabis lifestyle brand from Bay area rapper and entrepreneur, Berner. read more
Doobie Expands Medical Marijuana Delivery Services To Tucson, Arizona

Doobie Expands Medical Marijuana Delivery Services To Tucson, Arizona

Cannabis delivery service Doobie is expanding operations into Tucson, Arizona. Through partnerships with cannabis retailer, Green Med, Doobie will leverage its infrastructure and processes to provide cannabis delivery service to the medical market as an alternative way to reach their customer base. read more