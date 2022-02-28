QQQ
+ 1.03
344.74
+ 0.3%
BTC/USD
+ 145.48
43305.48
+ 0.34%
DIA
-1.36
341.90
-0.4%
SPY
-1.08
438.83
-0.25%
TLT
+ 3.00
133.87
+ 2.19%
GLD
+ 1.82
174.73
+ 1.03%

A Look At Ketamine And Mental Health

byMicrodose Psychedelic Insights
February 28, 2022 12:46 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
A Look At Ketamine And Mental Health

This article by Veronica Castillo was originally published on Microdose and appears here with permission.

What is Ketamine

Ketamine is a compound that comes from Pochonia Chlamydosporia, also known as p. Chlamydosporia. Pochonia Chlamydosporia is a fungus that grows on the roots of various plants. Ketamine is described as a dissociative anesthetic, a class of psychedelic drugs characterized by distorting sensory perceptions and feelings of disconnection or detachment from the environment.

In its current legal medical use, doctors use Ketamine as an anesthetic for medical procedures that do not require muscle relaxation. For many, ketamine was administered in a hospital emergency department visit, for reasons/injuries such as:

  • Fractures
  • Joint dislocations
  • Wound repair
  • Pain in the back, arms, and/or legs

Ketamine and Mental Health

In 1985, Ketamine was added to the World Health Organization’s “essential medicine” list. Ketamine was extremely beneficial during the Vietnam War. In the 2000’s, ketamine started being explored for treatment in mental health conditions, such as depression.

Ketamine became even more popular and when that happened the “street” versions came along, creating a level of prohibition. Some of these versions are known as: Special K, Kit Kat, Super Acid, and Jet, to name a few.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Health Care Markets General

Related Articles

7 Marketing Tips For Your Small Town Cannabis Dispensary

7 Marketing Tips For Your Small Town Cannabis Dispensary

This article was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today and appears here with permission. read more
73% Of Chronic Pain Patients Stopped Taking Opioids, Benzos After Cannabis Therapy Treatment: New Medical Study

73% Of Chronic Pain Patients Stopped Taking Opioids, Benzos After Cannabis Therapy Treatment: New Medical Study

This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission.  Chronic pain is a debilitating condition that affects over 50 million American adults around the country. read more
EXCLUSIVE: How This Company Backed By Deepak Chopra & Tony Robbins Is Disrupting Mental Health With Psychedelics

EXCLUSIVE: How This Company Backed By Deepak Chopra & Tony Robbins Is Disrupting Mental Health With Psychedelics

Doug Drysdale, CEO of Cybin Inc. (NYSE: CYBN) recently joined Javier Hasse and Elliot Lane on the Benzinga Cannabis Insider show. read more
Can You Fly With Weed Edibles In The United States?

Can You Fly With Weed Edibles In The United States?

This article was originally published on Grassdoor and appears here with permission. read more