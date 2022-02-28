A Look At Ketamine And Mental Health
This article by Veronica Castillo was originally published on Microdose and appears here with permission.
What is Ketamine
Ketamine is a compound that comes from Pochonia Chlamydosporia, also known as p. Chlamydosporia. Pochonia Chlamydosporia is a fungus that grows on the roots of various plants. Ketamine is described as a dissociative anesthetic, a class of psychedelic drugs characterized by distorting sensory perceptions and feelings of disconnection or detachment from the environment.
In its current legal medical use, doctors use Ketamine as an anesthetic for medical procedures that do not require muscle relaxation. For many, ketamine was administered in a hospital emergency department visit, for reasons/injuries such as:
- Fractures
- Joint dislocations
- Wound repair
- Pain in the back, arms, and/or legs
Ketamine and Mental Health
In 1985, Ketamine was added to the World Health Organization’s “essential medicine” list. Ketamine was extremely beneficial during the Vietnam War. In the 2000’s, ketamine started being explored for treatment in mental health conditions, such as depression.
Ketamine became even more popular and when that happened the “street” versions came along, creating a level of prohibition. Some of these versions are known as: Special K, Kit Kat, Super Acid, and Jet, to name a few.
