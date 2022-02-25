'Sea Weed': Explorer Jacques Cousteau's Grandson Launches Brand Combining Cannabis & Seaweed

By Franca Quarneti via El Planteo.

Philippe Cousteau, the grandson of legendary marine explorer Jacques Cousteau, launched a wellness-oriented cannabis brand: SeaWeed Naturals.

The new company, which Cousteau founded with his wife Ashlan, focuses on the rejuvenating properties of seaweed and the healing benefits of the cannabis plant.

The best of all? SeaWeed Naturals has committed to donating 5% of its revenue to marine life conservation organizations.

Philippe and Ashlan have a long history as educators, ambassadors, and defenders of maritime biodiversity.

"SeaWeed Naturals was founded as an impact brand to support the emerging Blue Economy. With a mission to restore the ocean, combat climate change, provide habitats for ocean life, and provide sustainable jobs in coastal communities," they said in a press release.

In the meantime, his line of cannabis products is now available on the brand's website and in select stores in California.

A collection of topical and edible cannabis and seaweed products

SeaWeed Natural's innovative formulations include two varieties of 100% vegan edible gummies: High Tide, which combines 10 mg of Sativa cannabinoids with the superfood of algae and Omega-3 amino acids, and Low Tide, with 10 mg of Indica cannabinoids, melatonin, seaweed, and DHA Omega-3 amino acids.

Additionally, the brand offers body balms (one with a 3:1 CBD to THC ratio and another one with a ratio of 1:3), comforting oils, lip balms, and oral tinctures.

“When applied topically, seaweed and kelp have been shown to moisturize, minimize fine lines, promote collagen production, increase radiance, help relieve inflammation in the skin, and reduce aging caused by environmental aggressors such as pollution”, explained Ashlan Cousteau in dialogue with AJ Herrington from Forbes.

“When ingested, seaweed is a superfood and the Omega 3 amino acids derived from seaweed have been shown to improve the health of skin, organs, joints and bones and, more importantly, the health of the brain," he concluded.

Photo Via seaweednaturals.com.