QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
-500.79
38615.93
-1.28%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

'Sea Weed': Explorer Jacques Cousteau's Grandson Launches Brand Combining Cannabis & Seaweed

byEl Planteo
February 25, 2022 9:46 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
'Sea Weed': Explorer Jacques Cousteau's Grandson Launches Brand Combining Cannabis & Seaweed

By Franca Quarneti via El Planteo.

Philippe Cousteau, the grandson of legendary marine explorer Jacques Cousteau, launched a wellness-oriented cannabis brand: SeaWeed Naturals.

The new company, which Cousteau founded with his wife Ashlan, focuses on the rejuvenating properties of seaweed and the healing benefits of the cannabis plant.

The best of all? SeaWeed Naturals has committed to donating 5% of its revenue to marine life conservation organizations.

Philippe and Ashlan have a long history as educators, ambassadors, and defenders of maritime biodiversity.

"SeaWeed Naturals was founded as an impact brand to support the emerging Blue Economy. With a mission to restore the ocean, combat climate change, provide habitats for ocean life, and provide sustainable jobs in coastal communities," they said in a press release.

In the meantime, his line of cannabis products is now available on the brand's website and in select stores in California.

A collection of topical and edible cannabis and seaweed products

SeaWeed Natural's innovative formulations include two varieties of 100% vegan edible gummies: High Tide, which combines 10 mg of Sativa cannabinoids with the superfood of algae and Omega-3 amino acids, and Low Tide, with 10 mg of Indica cannabinoids, melatonin, seaweed, and DHA Omega-3 amino acids.

Additionally, the brand offers body balms (one with a 3:1 CBD to THC ratio and another one with a ratio of 1:3), comforting oils, lip balms, and oral tinctures.

“When applied topically, seaweed and kelp have been shown to moisturize, minimize fine lines, promote collagen production, increase radiance, help relieve inflammation in the skin, and reduce aging caused by environmental aggressors such as pollution”, explained Ashlan Cousteau in dialogue with AJ Herrington from Forbes.

“When ingested, seaweed is a superfood and the Omega 3 amino acids derived from seaweed have been shown to improve the health of skin, organs, joints and bones and, more importantly, the health of the brain," he concluded.

Photo Via seaweednaturals.com.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Entrepreneurship Success Stories Startups Small Business Markets General

Related Articles

Can You Fly With Weed Edibles In The United States?

Can You Fly With Weed Edibles In The United States?

This article was originally published on Grassdoor and appears here with permission. read more
Top 10 NBA Salaries: How Do Steph Curry And LeBron James Stack Up?

Top 10 NBA Salaries: How Do Steph Curry And LeBron James Stack Up?

The NBA All-Star Game this past Sunday showcased fan favorites and the best-of-the-best playing, as well as featuring some very well-paid men who know how to dribble a ball and shoot it through a net a whole lot better than most of us — and who know how to make savvy business decisions. read more
Brief Thoughts Ahead Of 4Q For Curaleaf Holdings: New Jersey Could Be Next Main Catalyst

Brief Thoughts Ahead Of 4Q For Curaleaf Holdings: New Jersey Could Be Next Main Catalyst

The Analyst Pablo Zuanic, from Cantor Fitzgerald, kept Curaleaf among the firm’s top picks in the MSO group, with an Overweight rating and a price target at US$16.50. The Thesis read more
New York State Assembly Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes Joins Business Of Cannabis Summit In Brooklyn

New York State Assembly Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes Joins Business Of Cannabis Summit In Brooklyn

New York Assembly leader, Crystal Peoples-Stokes, who recently announced an EquityPAC to place a strong focus on electing candidates that support cannabis reform, will attend the Business of Cannabis Summit, sponsored by Women Grow and Emmanuel Baptist Church's read more