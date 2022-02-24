QQQ
Indiva Launches New Cannabis Edibles Designed For THC/CBD Microdosing

byVuk Zdinjak
February 24, 2022 11:27 am
Indiva Limited (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF) producer of cannabis edibles and other cannabis products, launched Jewels Cannabis Tarts.

Each package of Jewels contains 10 tarts with berry flavor. Jewels are vegan and gluten-free, using no artificial flavors.

Launched in Ontario on January 25th, Indiva plans to launch Jewels in provincial retail stores in British Columbia at the end of March and Alberta in April, subject to local approvals.

"Indiva has become synonymous with creating, selling, and marketing products that are not only innovative but are also suited to individual dosing needs and we are thrilled to offer Jewels Cannabis Tarts as the low dose, portable cannabis option for Canadians," stated Leah Thiel, VP marketing, Indiva. "The discreet consumption, simple ingredients, and convenient format will resonate with cannabis consumers who are looking for a non-oil microdosing product that is easy to consume and doesn't require additional accessories."

Jewels Cannabis Tarts are available in two flavors: Raspberry 1:1 CBD/THC and Strawberry THC. Jewels Raspberry 1:1 Cannabis Tarts are made with real raspberries and contain 1 mg THC and 1 mg CBD. Jewels Strawberry Cannabis Tarts are made with real strawberries and 1 mg THC per tart.

Photo Courtesy of CNW Group/Indiva Limited

