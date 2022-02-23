International Society Of Primerus Law Firms Launches Cannabis Practice Group

The International Society of Primerus Law Firms, a society of top-rated, independent, small to medium sized law firms, announced the formation of its new Cannabis Practice Group to continue to provide member law firms and clients with the resources needed to succeed.

The Cannabis Practice Group executive committee includes members Eric Sleeper (Barton LLP), Alexandra Becker (Nolan Heller Kauffman LLP), Carrie Ward (Earp Cohn P.C.), and Michelle Mabugat (Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger LLP).

The commercialization and use of cannabis has become a worldwide phenomenon during the past decade. Verified Market Research valued the 2020 global legal marijuana market alone at almost $21 billion and has projected that the market will grow to approximately $111 billion by 2028.

While a large percentage of cannabis use is that of medicinal and recreational marijuana, other cannabinoid products such as CBD, CBG, CBN, and hemp are being explored for their numerous therapeutic, commercial, and industrial uses.

With this growth has come an increased need for professional services related to the cannabis industry, including legal services.

Through the Cannabis Practice Group, Primerus plans to tap into this growing market and provide resources for what is becoming a rapidly changing industry. We welcome the participation of any and all Primerus members interested in the cannabis or cannabis-adjacent space.