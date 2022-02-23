Cycling Frog Launches Low Potency THC Seltzers

Cycling Frog, a new player in the THC & CBD space, recently launched across the US to provide unique, safe, and fun hemp-based THC & CBD products to a mass audience.

Based out of Seattle, Washington, Cycling Frog announced its entry into the legal cannabis beverage market with a new lineup of THC seltzers to rival booze. They also have a range of THC & CBD gummies, softgels and mints available to buy online.

Jason Peterson, head of brand, said they were delighted to launch Cycling Frog and our THC & CBD seltzers that "encapsulate our passion.

"Our THC seltzers are convenient and accessible to all due to low potency and with a price similar to that of beer. We believe our seltzers can fit into our customer's 'everyday lifestyle' and can even replace alcoholic beverages as the 'cold session' beverage to enjoy and unwind with at the end of the day," Peterson said.

"With our products, we're hoping to change an entire generation's perception and access to THC & CBD products. Cycling Frog hopes to enact real change and give people more opportunities to enjoy social beverages that are better for them physically and mentally."

Using domestically sourced hemp from non-GMO farms, Cycling Frog produces THC & CBD extracts in-house. From there, extracts that meet their exacting standards are selected and used to create a plethora of products based on their customer's THC & CBD tolerance and experience. Finally, all their products are third-party tested to ensure that quality is exceptionally consistent and free of heavy metals and pesticides.

Wild Cherry THC Seltzer (5MG D9 THC + 10MG CBD in each 12oz) is a hard seltzer alternative. With 5mg delta-9 THC and 10mg CBD per 12oz can, this THC seltzer is designed to help you "unwind, let loose, laugh, dance push the boundary and above all else, have fun."

These THC seltzers are made with 100% hemp extract and all-natural fruit juices.