QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
+ 165.12
39384.29
+ 0.42%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

EXCLUSIVE: Vertosa CIO On The Science Behind Cannabis Beverages, African-American Leadership

byBenzinga Cannabis
February 23, 2022 11:20 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
EXCLUSIVE: Vertosa CIO On The Science Behind Cannabis Beverages, African-American Leadership

Austin Stevenson, MSc., Chief Innovation Officer at Vertosa, recently joined Javier Hasse and Elliot Lane on the Benzinga Cannabis Insider show.

Vertosa utilizes proprietary, patented and patent-pending technology to ensure they provide their clients with the most reliable and active emulsion ingredients for infused products.

The executive went into the science behind it all, and even discussed African-American representation in the cannabis industry.

Click here to watch the show on YouTube.

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live weekly show for cannabis and retail investors where we share with you the major cannabis news, stocks and exclusive interviews.

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Exclusives Markets Interview

Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE: Curaleaf's Boris Jordan Responds To Russia-Related Allegations: 'Rumors & Misinformation Spread During Turbulent Times'

EXCLUSIVE: Curaleaf's Boris Jordan Responds To Russia-Related Allegations: 'Rumors & Misinformation Spread During Turbulent Times'

Shares of American cannabis giant Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTC: CURLF) traded down Friday after several Twitter users brought up the Russian and Ukrainian descent of executive chairman Boris Jordan. read more
EXCLUSIVE: How This Company Backed By Deepak Chopra & Tony Robbins Is Disrupting Mental Health With Psychedelics

EXCLUSIVE: How This Company Backed By Deepak Chopra & Tony Robbins Is Disrupting Mental Health With Psychedelics

Doug Drysdale, CEO of Cybin Inc. (NYSE: CYBN) recently joined Javier Hasse and Elliot Lane on the Benzinga Cannabis Insider show. read more
EXCLUSIVE: Addiction Expert Kelly J. Clark Endorses Psychedelic Research For Alcohol Use Disorder, Joins Psychedelic Startup

EXCLUSIVE: Addiction Expert Kelly J. Clark Endorses Psychedelic Research For Alcohol Use Disorder, Joins Psychedelic Startup

National addiction expert Kelly J. Clark, MD has joined the scientific advisory board of mission-driven psychedelic startup Journey Colab, Benzinga has learned exclusively. read more
The Plug: Why Lebron, Nike, Adidas, RAW, Levi's, G-Eazy And Steve Aoki Pick This Publicist For Cannabis, Fashion

The Plug: Why Lebron, Nike, Adidas, RAW, Levi's, G-Eazy And Steve Aoki Pick This Publicist For Cannabis, Fashion

In slang, there’s a way to define a person who’s very well connected and willing to share valuable contacts within their network. This person is referred to as “the plug.” And Kenneth Delio Loo, CEO and co-founder of communications and public relations agency Chapter 2, is certainly one of these individuals. read more