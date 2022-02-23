EXCLUSIVE: Vertosa CIO On The Science Behind Cannabis Beverages, African-American Leadership

Austin Stevenson, MSc., Chief Innovation Officer at Vertosa, recently joined Javier Hasse and Elliot Lane on the Benzinga Cannabis Insider show.

Vertosa utilizes proprietary, patented and patent-pending technology to ensure they provide their clients with the most reliable and active emulsion ingredients for infused products.

The executive went into the science behind it all, and even discussed African-American representation in the cannabis industry.

Click here to watch the show on YouTube.

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live weekly show for cannabis and retail investors where we share with you the major cannabis news, stocks and exclusive interviews.

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.