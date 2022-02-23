MediaJel Launches New Funding Platform For Cannabis Marketers

MediaJel recently launched an online funding source dedicated to helping regulated marketers access and utilize essential funds to build brand awareness, acquire new customers and grow their businesses.

The new platform, MediaJel Capital, offers funding solutions designed to help cannabis and CBD brands, dispensaries, delivery services and other regulated businesses expand and amplify their digital marketing efforts and ad campaigns.

"From the very beginning of the legal cannabis industry in the US, businesses have been hindered by systemic roadblocks to accessing mainstream media and advertising," stated Jake Litke, MediaJel's CEO.

"We founded MediaJel with the mission to level the digital playing field, and our compliant SaaS solutions are helping cannabis businesses connect with ideal consumers, curate a loyal customer base, and drive new revenue. Yet even as our clients grow and consumer awareness increases, one critical and unresolved challenge continues to impede the industry's potential⎯the lack of equitable access to funding," Litke said. "Governmental regulations and banking laws have blockaded traditional financing routes from cannabis marketers. MediaJel Capital is the next step in democratizing the US cannabis industry, and we are excited to bring this transformational opportunity to the market."

MediaJel Capital's funding portal, built in partnership with financial SaaS infrastructure platform Lendflow, enables regulated businesses to safely and securely access funding via a simple application and contract execution process.

There is no fee or obligation for applying, and within 24-72 hours, applicants receive funding options to review and choose from based on their marketing and growth goals. Available solutions do not require secured collateral or affect the applicant's credit rating and are backed by best-in-class financial institutions.