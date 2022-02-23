QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
+ 108.08
39327.25
+ 0.28%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

PharmaDrug Posts Positive Results For DMT-Analogue Program To Treat Glaucoma

byJelena Martinovic
February 23, 2022 8:30 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
PharmaDrug Posts Positive Results For DMT-Analogue Program To Treat Glaucoma

Psychedelics and cannabis-focused pharmaceutical company PharmaDrug Inc. (CSE:PHRX) (OTCQB:LMLLF) has completed a head-to-head potency comparator study of its two undisclosed DMT-analogue candidates for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma.

What Happened?

Following this successful outcome, the company, in collaboration with the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation, has initiated fabrication activities necessary to produce a novel medical device capable of delivering sustained, low (sub-psychedelic) quantities of their undisclosed tryptamine-based pharmaceutical to the front of the eye.

The company intends to use the current results in combination with several planned upcoming in vitro studies to elect its final development candidate.

Future in vivo efficacy testing in an accepted model of POAG is currently being planned with the goal of providing all necessary support to file an investigative new drug  application with the FDA to conduct clinical studies.

"Despite the availability of several approved medications, irreversible vision loss related to elevated intraocular pressure remains a significant risk for patients suffering from glaucoma,” Paul Van Slyke, CSO of PharmaDrug, commented. “We are excited to announce that our recently generated data demonstrates that the concept of using select DMT-analogues to activate protective pathways within critical cellular compartments of the eye may provide significant utility in treating elevated IOP."

What’s Next?

The aim of PharmaDrug's DMT-analogue research program in ocular health is to develop suitable prototype medical devices capable of sustained ocular drug-delivery while also confirming efficacy, biocompatibility and stability of its candidate molecules in models of elevated IOP.

The research program scope includes full establishment and demonstration of candidate molecule loading capacity as well as release rate evaluations of conjugated materials using appropriate models that will be used to support an IND application with the FDA in the future.

“The next few months will be vital in further characterizing relative drug potency, selecting a single lead candidate to take forward and fabricating a novel medical device capable of delivering constant and sustained levels of drug to the anterior portion of the eye,” Van Slyke explained. “The following research phase will focus on IND enabling efficacy studies using a well accepted animal model of POAG."

Photo: Courtesy of Marina Vitale on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Education Markets General

Related Articles

Psyched: The 50 Publicly-listed Psychedelics Companies, Atai's New Subsidiary, PharmaTher Gets New Orphan Drug Designation

Psyched: The 50 Publicly-listed Psychedelics Companies, Atai's New Subsidiary, PharmaTher Gets New Orphan Drug Designation

The Week In Psychedelics read more
There Are Now 50 Psychedelics Companies Listed In The U.S. - Here They Are

There Are Now 50 Psychedelics Companies Listed In The U.S. - Here They Are

Just two years ago, the psychedelics sector was a small research space reserved for academics and extremely forward-thinking investors. read more
Psyched: Cybin Gets $9 Price Target, FSD Pharma Acquires Lucid, New Trials From Psilera, Awakn, PharmaDrug And Braxia, California Bill Put On Hold

Psyched: Cybin Gets $9 Price Target, FSD Pharma Acquires Lucid, New Trials From Psilera, Awakn, PharmaDrug And Braxia, California Bill Put On Hold

Contents read more
PharmaDrug Strikes Deal With Johns Hopkins University For A Clinical Trial Into Psychedelic DMT

PharmaDrug Strikes Deal With Johns Hopkins University For A Clinical Trial Into Psychedelic DMT

On Wednesday, PharmaDrug Inc. (CSE: PHRX) (OTCPINK: LMLLF), a company researching DMT and other psychedelics for medical purposes, announced a new clinical trial agreement with Johns Hopkins University, one of the leading research institutions in the space. read more