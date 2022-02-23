Cannabis Geneticist Keyplay Launches Organic Marijuana Company Keys To The Kingdom In Michigan

Cannabis geneticist Jeff Selsor, also known as Keyplay, has unveiled Keys to the Kingdom, his latest venture he co-founded with business partner Ashley Nickel.

Keys to the Kingdom is an organic cannabis genetics and organic seed grower company located in Gladwin, Michigan. The new venture employs natural farming, holistic healing and organic cannabis breeding in its quest to produce quality plant medicines.

Leveraging Keyplay's growing and breeding expertise, Keys to the Kingdom aspires to create quality cannabis genetics at accessible prices. It also aims to share knowledge, resources and space with other plant medicine caretakers to uplift other healers, artists, activists and entrepreneurs.

In launching Keys to the Kingdom, Keyplay capitalizes on his track record of success in the cannabis industry having created over 250 unique crosses to date. His previous ventures, Gage Green Group and Seed Bank for Humanity, created new business models for cannabis genetics and the boutique seed economy.

After leaving the corporate world, the company's co-founder, Nickel, obtained her cannabis distribution license and founded Cannabis Curious, which includes a podcast covering cannabis business and policy issues for entrepreneurs and government leaders.

"I am thrilled to turn the page to this new chapter in my life and career," stated Selsor, chief executive officer. "Keys to the Kingdom truly is a culmination of my life's work in the cannabis industry and honors the power and potential of all-natural farming. Our entire team is eager to continue creating innovative cannabis genetics that will work well in both commercial and craft settings, including using targeted breeding protocols to meet the medical needs of patients who can benefit from cannabis' natural healing powers."

Photo: Courtesy of Keys to the Kingdom