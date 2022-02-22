Hhemp.co Expands Cannabinoid Lineup With THC-O, CBGa And CBDa Products

Hhemp.co, a California-based CBD:CBG product manufacturing and distribution company, is elevating its line of products by introducing cannabinoids THC-O, CBGa and CBDa.

The expansion of Hhemp.co’s line-up aligns with recently published research concerning the impacts of CBGa and CBDa on COVID-19. The aforementioned study found that inactivated cannabinoids CBGa and CBDa binded to SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, preventing a crucial step in the COVID-19 infection process. Hhemp.co helped facilitate extraction for the company that supplied Oregon State University (OSU) with the cannabigerolic acid (CBGa) and cannabidiolic acid (CBDa) active oil used in the research.

Now, it is collaborating with researchers to launch the development of targeted CBDa and CBGa capsules, beverages and tinctures, guided by the examined doses. Hhemp.co is partnering with the extraction company that provided CBGa and CBDa to OSU in order to develop a safe and effective consumer dose of the cannabinoids. The CBGa and CBDa products will be lab-tested, direct sourced, consumer products, led by a compound pharmacist and produced in an FDA-registered facility.

Alongside the development of CBGa and CBDa products, Hhemp.co is also releasing a brand new THC-O product line. THC-O is a psychoactive hemp-derived cannabinoid that produces similar effects to cannabis use. However, THC-O might offer higher potency than its counterparts, including delta-9 THC.

THC-O has an attached acetate group that facilitates its ability to cross lipid-sensitive layers in the digestive tract and brain, potentially amplifying the molecule’s capabilities. User reports about THC-O suggest it might offer similar results to other THC forms. With the addition of THC-O, Hhemp.co will offer a few unique forms of the cannabinoid, including THC-O pre-rolls, flower and moonrocks.