Luxury Cannabis Edibles Brand Hervé Launches 'Le Mirage' Hard Candy With MoonWLKR

Luxury cannabis edibles brand Hervé revealed Tuesday MoonWLKR, a CBD + Delta 8 manufacturer and retailer is featuring Hervé’s patent pending Le Mirage refillable storage and dispensing technology for the new MoonWLKR ‘Moon Rocks’ line of sublingual hard candies.

Le Mirage is a discreet and refillable hard candy dispensing mechanism that is protected by patent pending USDA technology. Its inserts are 100% vegan and gluten-free and are less than 2 calories per serving, making them ideal for cannabis customers looking for low-sugar and dietary friendly products.

MoonWLKR’s Mirage Moon Rocks collection feature their best selling flavor of ‘Cosmic Peppermint’ in three formats including a “Starter Kit”, “Refill Pack” and “Moon Bundle” – which includes 1 starter kit and 1 refill pack for $39.99.

Cosmic Starter Kit inlcudes Cosmic Peppermint Moon Rocks, Le Mirage dispenser, and 30 pieces Delta 8 THC hard candy (12.5mg per piece).

“At MoonWLKR we strive to bring elevated hemp products to our customers and having access to Le Mirage technology for a line of new hard candies offers our customers a product that addresses our customers’ demand for a vegan, low-sugar, fast-acting product that also comes in a stylish dispenser,” MoonWLKR marketing team stated. “Le Mirage gives MoonWLKR the opportunity to continue to lead the industry with innovative ground-breaking products.”

About MoonWLKR

MoonWLKR is in the business of developing, producing, marketing and selling raw materials, white label products and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, CBD. The company sells to numerous consumer markets including the botanical, beauty care, pet care and functional food sectors.

Photo: Courtesy of Herve