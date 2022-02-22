Kush Queen Launches BÄRE+ Tincture With CBGA And CBDA Acidic Cannabinoids

Kush Queen recently launched BÄRE+ CBGA and CBDA tincture, which features the acidic cannabinoids CBGA and CBDA and is intended for immunity and daily wellness.

Bare+ CBDA CBGA Tincture focuses on the therapeutic and wellness value of raw acidic cannabinoids rather than the more familiar psychoactive properties experienced via THC . The raw acidic cannabinoids, CBDA and CBGA are the stars in this formula that deliver high potency benefits in the form of water-soluble molecules. This combination of high potency and high deliverability translates to your body having the ability to intake more immunity-boosting benefits.

In collaboration with Awakened Topicals, Bare+ CBDa CBGa Tincture is based on a formula that uses a raw, whole plant lipid infusion process to make CBDa and CBGa oil. This cold process infusion method preserves the power of the acidic cannabinoids and keeps them as close to their natural state as possible thus providing the body access to more whole plant benefits.

"There is mounting evidence that acidic cannabinoids have so much therapeutic value," stated Olivia Alexander, founder of Kush Queen. "Numerous studies have been focused on the efficacy of these molecules and we're excited to bring the most affordable acidic cannabinoid tincture on the market."

Bare+ CBDa CBGa tincture delivers 1500mg total cannabinoid content and is intended for daily use and nourishment of the body's endocannabinoid system. Bare+ is immune-boosting and delivers anti-viral/microbial with non-psychoactive properties.

Every Bäre tincture is 100% vegan, hypoallergenic, non-GMO and gluten-free. All Kush Queen products meet the Department of Cannabis Control standards and have been tested for potency, heavy metals, pesticides and microbials.

Photo: Courtesy of Kush Queen