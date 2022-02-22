Tetra Bio-Pharma Signs License Agreement With Thorne Health Tech For A Prebiotic Dietary Supplement

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc (TSX:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF) (FRA: JAM1), cannabinoid-based drug developer, has signed a licensing agreement with Thorne Health Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN) for the commercialization of its patent protected prebiotic dietary supplement in the U.S. market. The agreement will include royalty on sales and milestone payments.

According to Global Marketing Insights, the prebiotics market size in the United States is expected to exceed $9.5 billion by 2027 with a strong CAGR of 9.6% in 2021.