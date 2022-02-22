QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
-123.43
39095.74
-0.31%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

Tetra Bio-Pharma Signs License Agreement With Thorne Health Tech For A Prebiotic Dietary Supplement

byVuk Zdinjak
February 22, 2022 8:52 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Tetra Bio-Pharma Signs License Agreement With Thorne Health Tech For A Prebiotic Dietary Supplement

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc (TSX:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF) (FRA: JAM1), cannabinoid-based drug developer, has signed a licensing agreement with Thorne Health Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN) for the commercialization of its patent protected prebiotic dietary supplement in the U.S. market. The agreement will include royalty on sales and milestone payments.

According to Global Marketing Insights, the prebiotics market size in the United States is expected to exceed $9.5 billion by 2027 with a strong CAGR of 9.6% in 2021.

"Thorne has an established reputation as a world leader in the sales and distribution of evidence-based supplements for consumer self-care and physician-directed therapies and Tetra is excited to partner with them to bring this product to market," said Guy Chamberland, CEO of Tetra Bio-Pharma.

Price Actions

Tetra Bio-Pharma shares closed Friday market session 10.96% lower at $0.0666 per share.

Thorne Health Tech shares closed Friday market session -2.00% lower at $4.9000 per share.

 

 

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets Press Releases

Related Articles

Tetra Bio-Pharma Gets CA$4.5M From Québec's Government To Develop Medicine For ARDS

Tetra Bio-Pharma Gets CA$4.5M From Québec's Government To Develop Medicine For ARDS

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (TSX:TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) (FRA: JAM1) announced the approval of a CA$4.5 million ($3.53 million) participative loan from the ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation (MEI) under the BioMed Propulsion Program, managed by Investissement Québec (IQ)</ read more
Tetra Bio-Pharma & Avicanna Enter Into Strategic Partnership

Tetra Bio-Pharma & Avicanna Enter Into Strategic Partnership

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (TSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) (FRA:JAM1) announced that it has executed a non-binding term sheet with Avicanna Inc. read more
Tetra Bio-Pharma: Positive Clinical Data From Both Phase 2 Clinical Trials Of QIXLEEF For Cancer Pain

Tetra Bio-Pharma: Positive Clinical Data From Both Phase 2 Clinical Trials Of QIXLEEF For Cancer Pain

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (TSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF), a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development announced on Monday that it produced positive initial clinical data from its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials of QIXLEEF™ (REBORN©1 and PLENITUDE©), which read more
Urban-gro, The Flowr, Hexo & KushCo Among Top Cannabis Movers For August 4, 2021

Urban-gro, The Flowr, Hexo & KushCo Among Top Cannabis Movers For August 4, 2021

GAINERS: Indiva (OTC: NDVAF) shares closed up 13.27% at $0.30 read more