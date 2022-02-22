High Tide's Canna Cabana Launches Cannabis Delivery On Demand

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) (TSXV:HITI) (FSE: 2LYA) has launched cannabis Delivery on Demand in select Canna Cabana retail locations across Canada.

Under the new program, customers will be guaranteed delivery of all online orders from participating stores within two hours of their order being placed, or any hourly slot chosen by the customer between 12:00pm and 8:00pm outside of the two hour window.

Under this premium delivery program, customers will be charged a CA$9.99 ($7.83) delivery fee, with no minimum purchase required.

After an initial launch at select locations in Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan, the company intends to expand the program to cover all locations under the Canna Cabana banner across Canada, including in Alberta where private delivery is set to launch on March 8th, as per guidance received from the provincial regulator.

“By choosing to use Delivery on Demand when ordering from Canna Cabana, our customers will be able to access our unbeatable prices from the comfort of their own home, with the added peace-of-mind of knowing exactly when their delivery will arrive from the moment that they place their order,” Raj Grover, president and CEO of High Tide, said. “In addition to creating a fantastic delivery experience for our customers, this initiative also represents a proactive and thoughtful approach to competing with and drawing consumers away from the illicit cannabis market, which we know remains resilient in part due to their offering of unregulated delivery services.”

Grover added that High Tide plans to introduce this program in all provinces where it operates as soon as possible.

Photo: Courtesy of Mike Petrucci on Unsplash