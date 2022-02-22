QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
-123.28
39095.89
-0.31%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

High Tide's Canna Cabana Launches Cannabis Delivery On Demand

byJelena Martinovic
February 22, 2022 8:43 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
High Tide's Canna Cabana Launches Cannabis Delivery On Demand

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) (TSXV:HITI) (FSE: 2LYA) has launched cannabis Delivery on Demand in select Canna Cabana retail locations across Canada.

Under the new program, customers will be guaranteed delivery of all online orders from participating stores within two hours of their order being placed, or any hourly slot chosen by the customer between 12:00pm and 8:00pm outside of the two hour window.

Under this premium delivery program, customers will be charged a CA$9.99 ($7.83) delivery fee, with no minimum purchase required.

After an initial launch at select locations in Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan, the company intends to expand the program to cover all locations under the Canna Cabana banner across Canada, including in Alberta where private delivery is set to launch on March 8th, as per guidance received from the provincial regulator.

“By choosing to use Delivery on Demand when ordering from Canna Cabana, our customers will be able to access our unbeatable prices from the comfort of their own home, with the added peace-of-mind of knowing exactly when their delivery will arrive from the moment that they place their order,” Raj Grover, president and CEO of High Tide, said. “In addition to creating a fantastic delivery experience for our customers, this initiative also represents a proactive and thoughtful approach to competing with and drawing consumers away from the illicit cannabis market, which we know remains resilient in part due to their offering of unregulated delivery services.”

Grover added that High Tide plans to introduce this program in all provinces where it operates as soon as possible.

Photo: Courtesy of Mike Petrucci on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Retail Sales Markets

Related Articles

High Tide Reaches 420K Cabana Club Members, Will Award Random Member With A Car On 4/20

High Tide Reaches 420K Cabana Club Members, Will Award Random Member With A Car On 4/20

Retail-focused cannabis company High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI) (TSXV:HITI) (FSE:2LYA) revealed Wednesday that its Cabana Club loyalty program has recently surpassed the milestone of 420,000 members. read more
Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Curaleaf, Columbia Care, Goodness Growth, High Tide

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Curaleaf, Columbia Care, Goodness Growth, High Tide

Curaleaf Holdings Expands PA Retail Footprint With New Stores In State College & Erie read more
High Tide To Open 60th Canna Cabana Location In Alberta

High Tide To Open 60th Canna Cabana Location In Alberta

Canadian cannabis retailer High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA) announced today that its Canna Cabana retail cannabis store located at 11070 100 Avenue in Grande Prairie, Alberta, will begin selling recreational cannabis products for adult use on Saturday. read more
High Tide Files 2021 Audited Annual Financial Statements, Confirms Adjusted EBITDA Of CA$12.5M

High Tide Files 2021 Audited Annual Financial Statements, Confirms Adjusted EBITDA Of CA$12.5M

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI) (TSXV:HITI) (FSE:2LYA) confirmed it has completed the process of filing its audited annual financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the financial years ended October 31, 2021 and 2020. read more