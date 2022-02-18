Diesel Beverages Launches Legal Cannabis Drinks Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With Wefunder

Diesel Beverages, in partnership with Wefunder, has launched its first officially registered equity crowdfunding campaign. The company's line of Diesel Sparkling Water and Diesel Coffee is flavored only with strain-specific cannabis terpenes (derived from cannabis under 0.3% THC).

The Wefunder campaign launched on Feb.1. Investment is open to the public.

Marc Brannigan, co-founder and CEO says, "All THC cannabis beverages are prohibited from selling across state lines. CBD beverage sales are also hindered by their inability to distribute them in every state because of numerous state regulations. Strain-specific terpene-infused beverages with no THC or CBD, such as ours, can be sold in every state because they comply with all regulations."

Diesel is raising capital to begin distribution in Colorado, Florida, and Illinois. The proceeds will be used to complete additional production runs of their first four flavors: Lemon Abacus, Cherry Abacus, Abacus Diesel, and the soon to be released Pinot G.

Natalie Mondine, co-founder and COO, added, "We are offering a rare opportunity to be involved in this unique, ground-breaking product line. Our beverages are going to propel cannabis into a more accessible and mainstream space. Everyone will have access to and will be able to enjoy the proven benefits of cannabis terpenes. No red tape. No negative connotations. Diesel is a way to enjoy strain-specific cannabis without the high. This is not another CBD drink, nor is it another artificially flavored beverage. This is a revolutionary, functional, no artificial flavors beverage, and we couldn't be more excited to share this opportunity with the world."