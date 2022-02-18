Cara Therapeutics To Host Virtual R&D On March 11

Cara Therapeutics, (NASDAQ:CARA) known for its research on cannabinoid receptor agonists for the relief of inflammatory and neuropathic pain, will host a virtual research and development event on Friday, March 11 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. ET. The presentation will focus on the initiation of oral difelikefalin Phase 3 programs for the treatment of pruritus in patients with atopic dermatitis and non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease.

An interactive Q&A session will follow the presentation.

Presenters will include:

Christopher Posner, president & CEO and director of Cara Therapeutics