Want A Job Growing Weed? These Are The Best Cannabis Cultivation Companies To Work For In 2022

Cannabis Business Times magazine released Thursday its "2022 Best Cannabis Companies To Work For – Cultivation."

Profiles of the Best Cannabis Companies to Work For are featured in the February issue of Cannabis Business Times, and at CannabisBusinessTimes.com.

The awards program recognizes North American cannabis businesses that have created quality workplaces for employees.

The top-ranking cultivation companies are:

#1 – Viola Brands (Colorado, Michigan, Oregon)

#2 – The Grove (Las Vegas, Nev.)

#3 – 3 Lefts Cannabis (Ionia, Mich.)

#4 – Veritas Fine Cannabis (Aurora, Colo.)

#5 – Noble Nectar (Noble, Okla.)

#6 – Lume Cannabis Co. (Troy, Mich.)

#7 – Dragonfly (Salt Lake City, Utah)

#8 – The Source (Las Vegas, Nev.)

#9 – Bear Humboldt (Arcata, Calif.)

Cannabis Business Times developed the Best Cannabis Companies to Work For ranking in partnership with the Best Companies Group (BCG), a global research organization specializing in recognizing great places to work.

“The Best Cannabis Companies To Work For ranking celebrates cultivation businesses that have facilitated working environments where employees feel valued and empowered,” Cannabis Business Times Editorial Director Noelle Skodzinski said. “Within this high-pressure, fast-paced industry, this is always important and deserving of recognition; but it is especially critical amidst the ongoing pandemic and the ‘Great Resignation,’ when employees are prioritizing happiness and job satisfaction, among other work-life balance factors, more than ever.”

The Best Cannabis Companies To Work For ranking is based on a comprehensive evaluation of each participating company's workplace policies, practices and demographics— accounting for 25% of the evaluation. Company employees were also surveyed to assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to the workplace—accounting for 75% of each company's total score.

Full eligibility requirements can be found here https://bestcompaniescannabis.com/eligibility-criteria.

For more information on the Best Cannabis Companies To Work For program, visit www.bestcompaniescannabis.com.

Photo by CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash