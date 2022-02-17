Flora Growth, Artos Enter Agreement To Expand Cannabis Products For Israeli Market

Flora (NASDAQ:FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, has announced its entry into an agreement with Artos Ltd. to sell approximately 3,600 kg of dried high-THC cannabis flower to Israel from its Cosechemos cultivation facility. Through the agreement, Flora seeks to establish a partnership with the Artos team to expand their offering of cannabis products for the Israeli market to also include oils and, when regulations permit, finished THC and CBD consumer products. The export of the high-THC product is pending the dried-flower checklist from the Colombian government from the 2021 cannabis law update. “As Cosechemos continues to reach full-scale commercial production, our team remains focused on increasing our presence in international cannabis markets through distribution agreements that will serve as a gateway into the markets,” said Luis Merchan, CEO of Flora Growth. “With Artos’ extensive distribution network, this agreement will ensure that safe, high-quality cannabis products are provided to the Israeli cannabis market and offer a valuable source of health and wellness products to the country.”

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is building a design-led collective of plant-based wellness and lifestyle brands delivering the most compelling customer experiences in the world, one community at a time. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cannabis cultivation facilities, Flora leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. Visit www.FloraGrowth.ca or follow @floragrowthcorp on social for more information.

