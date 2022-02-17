Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Cresco, Agricor & Botanacor, C3 Industries, Akanda, CULTA, OWP, Zynerba

Cresco Labs Taps Megan Kulick To Serve As VP Of Investor Relations

Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) appointed Megan Kulick to the role of senior vice president of investor relations.

Kulick has over 20 years of experience in investor relations, equity research, and portfolio management at bulge bracket US banks and cannabis multi-state operators.

Most recently, she led investor relations for AYR Wellness Inc (OTCQX:AYRWF). Prior to that, Kulick held several senior positions, including the role of senior vice president at PIMCO, director at Merrill Lynch and VP at JPMorgan Chase.

"Megan's experience in the cannabis industry paired with a long and successful career at some of the most prestigious banks and investment managers makes her the perfect fit as the industry evolves and begins to attract more institutional capital," Dennis Olis, Cresco Labs' CFO said.

Botanacor Laboratories & Agricor Laboratories Welcome Richard Strong As Digital Officer & SVP Of Information Technology

Agricor Laboratories and Botanacor Laboratories jointly announced that Richard Strong has joined Agricor and Botanacor as digital officer and senior vice president of information technology.

Strong is formally CIO for Harley-Davidson Financial Services/Eaglemark Savings Bank and senior global IT leader for Harley-Davidson Motor Company (NYSE:HOG).

Strong brings over two decades of technology business experience to advance, implement and deliver secure digital, data, and cloud solutions and offerings that the labs' customers have come to expect and depend on.

"With Richard Strong's appointment, our teams can continue to deliver on our promise to improve not only the laboratory services but also the data we deliver to our customers and the cannabis industry," said Dr. Carl Craig, CEO of Agricor and Botanacor Laboratories. "Given the regulatory environment that we work in across multiple states – and on the international level too – a secure, modernized IT ecosystem is crucial, and we have great faith that Richard is the top candidate to support the needs of our labs and of our customers."

C3 Industries Appoints John Moyers AS VP Of Marketing

Vertically integrated cannabis company C3 Industries appointed John Moyers as vice president of marketing.

In his new role, Moyers will be responsible for collaborating with stakeholders on brand strategy and comprehensive marketing campaigns for C3 Industries' growing brand portfolio.

Moyers joins C3 from Harvest Health & Recreation, which Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCQX:TCNNF) acquired, with a wealth of expertise in building mainstream and cannabis consumer brands and retail services.

In the past, Moyers was a managing director at TBWA\Chiat\Day, where he led integrated advertising for Buffalo Wild Wings and Miller Lite.

"John has masterfully executed some of the most compelling omnichannel marketing campaigns in the cannabis industry, and we are excited to welcome him to the C3 leadership team," Samip Shah, the company's COO said. "His demonstrated success building teams and building household brands across a variety of industries will play a vital role in elevating the presence of our Cloud Cover Cannabis, High Profile Cannabis Shop, and C3 Industries brands."

Akanda Corp Names Sunny Nayee New UK Medical Director

International medical cannabis company Akanda Corp. named Dr. Sunny Nayee as its new UK medical director.

At his new position, Nayee will be responsible for monitoring and improving the overall level of care provided to medical patients in the UK and helping assess expansion into other international markets.

Nayee joins Akanda from the Lyphe Group, a cannabis clinical telehealth and dispensing ecosystem where he served as medical director.

"Dr. Nayee is a renowned pain treatment expert with direct experience in cannabis therapies. This makes him the ideal face of Akanda for patients," Tej Virk, Akanda's CEO said. "I'm looking forward to having Dr. Nayee by our side as we build a patient-oriented supply chain in the UK and eventually other international markets."

CULTA Promotes Jonathan Lassiter To COO

Maryland's cannabis producer CULTA recently promoted Jon Lassiter from vice president of retail sales to COO.

In 2021, CULTA added more than 50 new jobs to its roster. In 2022, the company plans to leverage that growth by strategically placing employees into roles that best position CULTA for future growth.

"Our rapid growth is the direct result of our unique position as a trusted leader in the Maryland medical cannabis space, and this growth wouldn't be possible without our smart, passionate, and hard-working team," stated Allison Siegel, CEO of CULTA.

In addition to Lassiter's promotion, others include James Pilchard, VP of risk management and facilities, Michelle Sprawls, director of science, Arthur Hapner, director of procurement, Tom Moylan, director of cultivation and Brandon Dowling, who will focus on outdoor post-harvest and indoor trim.

Additional management promotions include Eric Berg, senior manager of the lab, Ryan Sprawls, senior manager finished product, Santiago Rodriguez, outdoor cultivation manager and Alexander Hoffman, indoor cultivation manager.

One World Products Taps Timothy Woods As CFO

Cannabis and hemp producer One World Products, Inc. (OTC:OWPC) appointed Timothy Woods as the company's chief financial officer.

Woods will focus on continuing the build-out of a best-in-class financial team as One World seeks to expand its global platform of sustainable hemp and cannabis solutions.

Woods previously served as director of business development and general sales manager for Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD), which he joined to gain customer-facing management experience and to broaden his sales expertise.

"Timothy possesses an impeccable record of success with both domestic and international Fortune 500 organizations and has acted as an influential advisor to executive management, boards of directors, and investors throughout his career," said Isiah Thomas, One World's executive chairman and CEO.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Names New CLO & Corporate Secretary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has appointed Albert P. Parker, an accomplished industry executive with over 25 years of pharmaceutical, biotech, and healthcare experience, as chief legal officer and corporate secretary.

He will assume the duties of Suzanne Hanlon, who will retire from her position at the end of February.

"He is an experienced legal and business executive who brings significant strategic and hands-on legal and compliance expertise, coupled with experience developing corporate strategy and maximizing commercial opportunities at life science companies of varying sizes," Armando Anido, chairman and CEO of Zynerba commented on Parker's appointment.

