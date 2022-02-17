Tilray Launches Medical Cannabis Products In Malta

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) (TSX:TLRY) confirmed Thursday that its medical cannabis division, Tilray Medical, has completed its first sale of medical cannabis in Malta. The company's EU-GMP medical cannabis products are now available in pharmacies across Malta, providing patients with safe and reliable access to high-quality medical cannabis.

Denise Faltischek, Tilray's chief strategy officer and head of international business, stated, "As demand for cannabis continues to grow across Europe, we're incredibly proud to partner with established and reliable distribution partners to supply new markets with high-quality medical cannabis which patients can rely on."

In Malta, patients may obtain prescriptions for medical cannabis and a medical cannabis card through family doctors. Medical cannabis cards are issued by Malta's superintendent of public health.

Tilray Medical's portfolio of medical cannabis brands includes Tilray, Aphria, Broken Coast, and Symbios. Tilray grew from being one of the first companies to become an approved licensed producer of medical cannabis in Canada to building the first GMP-certified cannabis production facilities in Europe, first in Portugal and later in Germany. Today, Tilray Medical is one of the biggest suppliers of medical cannabis brands to patients, physicians, hospitals, pharmacies, researchers, and governments, in 20 countries and across five continents.

Price Action

Tilray shares were trading 0.42% lower at $7.17 per share during Thursday's pre-market session.