Israeli Study Reveals Promising Medical Cannabis Results, Especially For PTSD Treatment

A recent clinical trial conducted by Soroka University Medical Center and Israeli medical cannabis company Cannbit-Tikun Olam (TASE:TKUN) showed promising results, especially for treating post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), reported the Jerusalem Post.

Notably, a number of cannabis-medicated patients stopped or reduced their dosages of opioids by 52%, anti-psychotics by 36.9%, anti-epileptics by 35.7% and hypnotics and sedatives by 35.3%. Overall, over two-thirds of patients reported at least moderate improvement with no serious side effects, with 90.8% of treated PTSD patients being classified as therapeutic successes after six months.

Other benefits included a decrease in rage attacks, restlessness, nausea and sleep disturbances. Nearly half of the patients reported that their quality of life had improved during the time of treatment.

The study, conducted over several years, focused on 8,500 male and female Israelis, averaging 54.6 years old, using marijuana strains developed by Cannbit-Tikun Olam.

“In the past, we already demonstrated that treatment with medical cannabis products relieves symptoms and improves quality of life for patients,” said Lihi Bar-Lev Schleider the company’s head of R&D. “This is the first time that in-depth, organized and systematic analysis of a large amount of data on a very large group of patients was performed, and in which, without bias, the effect of the treatment for various indications was examined.”

In December last year, an exclusive and mutual collaboration agreement was signed by Cannbit-Tikun Olam and Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA), wherein the former’s products will be distributed by the latter throughout Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

“The medical cannabis arena is developing and being professionalized at a dizzying pace in Israel, and there is more openness to it in Israel and worldwide," Teva Israel CEO Yossi Ofek said.

“Today, it is clear to many in the pharmaceutical industry and in the medical community that the use of oils produced from specific cannabis strains may provide additional treatment options and respond to unmet medical needs of patients. I have no doubt that the medical cannabis oils Cannbit-Tikun Olam produces – according to Teva’s high quality and safety standards – will help us realize our goal of improving the lives of patients.”

